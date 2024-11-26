Author Dr. Joni Nicole McAllister’s New Book “Paideia: The Associate Minister's Training Manual” is Designed to Help Associate Ministers Expand Their Leadership Skills

Recent release “Paideia: The Associate Minister's Training Manual” from Page Publishing author Dr. Joni Nicole McAllister is a practical and transformative guide for associate ministers seeking to develop their spiritual leadership and strengthen their ministry, based upon the leadership models of Moses, Joshua, and Jesus.