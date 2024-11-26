Author Dr. Joni Nicole McAllister’s New Book “Paideia: The Associate Minister's Training Manual” is Designed to Help Associate Ministers Expand Their Leadership Skills
Recent release “Paideia: The Associate Minister's Training Manual” from Page Publishing author Dr. Joni Nicole McAllister is a practical and transformative guide for associate ministers seeking to develop their spiritual leadership and strengthen their ministry, based upon the leadership models of Moses, Joshua, and Jesus.
Winterville, NC, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Joni Nicole McAllister, who holds a doctor of ministry degree from Apex School of Theology, has completed her new book “Paideia: The Associate Minister's Training Manual”: an essential guide specifically designed for associate ministers who have been called to serve their churches but lack formal ministry training to fulfill their roles effectively.
“This manual grew from a passion for training associate ministers whom God has called to assist their pastors,” writes Dr. McAllister. “To some degree, many associate ministers are functioning in churches with little or no ministerial training. Three Christian training models were used to assess this problem in this manual.”
“One is Moses’ Forty Years Training in the Wilderness, Moses Training Joshua, and Jesus Training His Disciples. The Moses Training Joshua model is practical and applicable for associate ministers. This model discusses such topics as the calling of the associate minister, character, competence, preparation, humility, integrity, supporting the pastor, earning your pastors trust, holding the pastor’s hands up, and waiting for your ministry.”
“The Jesus Training His Disciples model is the finest example of how Jesus called ordinary fishermen, partnered with them, and made them fishers of men. This model examines the partnership of the pastor and associate minister, servant leadership, fellowship, accountability, and second-in-command to the pastor.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Joni Nicole McAllister’s enlightening and comprehensive manual is an invaluable resource for church leaders, associate ministers, seminary students, and anyone interested in the spiritual development of the next generation of church leadership. Drawing on years of her own personal journey through ministry, Dr. McAllister offers invaluable insights into calling, character, competence, and pastoral partnership, filling a crucial gap in ministerial training for those serving in the church.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Paideia: The Associate Minister's Training Manual” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
