Author Zodi Tagedini’s New Book “It’s Halloween Once Again” is an Exciting New Rhyming Halloween Adventure Book Aimed at Young Readers
Recent release “It’s Halloween Once Again” from Page Publishing author Zodi Tagedini is a fun read-aloud that celebrates all things Halloween for readers of all ages featuring charming illustrations that conjure the Halloween spirit.
San Diego, CA, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zodi Tagedini, who lives in San Diego, California, has completed his new book “It’s Halloween Once Again”: a delightful children’s story that follows the spooky and fun-filled activities of Halloween.
Author Zodi Tagedini has worked as an educator, a cybersecurity professional, and a United States Army soldier before deciding to follow his heart and share his imagination with the world. He often spends his time writing in coffee shops, hosting dinner parties, and fantasizing about the next story to create for dreamers just like him.
Tagedini shares, “It’s Halloween, and the children are ready to don their costumes and begin the adventure of filling their bags full of candy. Ghosts and ghouls and witches and werewolves abound! But who is a friend, and who is a foe? Trick or treat comes once a year, and when the children come face to face with a witch behind the next door, it may just be those very words that save them in the end and fill their bags to the brim!”
Published by Page Publishing, Zodi Tagedini’s engaging tale allows young readers and listeners to relive the Halloween fun all year long.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “It’s Halloween Once Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
