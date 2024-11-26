Author Lucinda Saxton’s New Book “An Overcomer’s Eye for an Eye” is a Faith-Affirming Memoir That Shares, in Parables, the Author’s Firsthand Life-Changing Experiences
Recent release “An Overcomer’s Eye for an Eye” from Page Publishing author Lucinda Saxton is an action-packed work that presents the author’s heart from her work-a-day world experiences. Unspeakable crimes are divulged too gory for news headlines.
New York, NY, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lucinda Saxton, author of “Twice Upon a Time,” has completed her new book “An Overcomer’s Eye for an Eye”: a moving spiritual work that documents the author’s encounters with the power of God and is consequently also a fundraising endeavor for orphans and fostered children.
Author Lucinda Saxton writes, “This book breaks all the rules. Readers see inside the thoughts of both heroes and villains. Possibly we have a new genre here: action by stand your ground Believers. Exposed are three true, life-altering events: a baby boy’s horrifying mutilization, the indescribable reality of a baby girl’s little body consumed by the starving pet dog while the overwhelmed, young, abandoned-by-boyfriend mother shops for them with food stamps belatedly received. Lastly, but also true, the parable of California land seized from a hardworking, modest, Hoosier family. The stewards, so mired in foolishness they let it happen. But humor is good medicine. You’ll love the Hoosier heroes who earn your laughter and tears with their guided-by-the-supreme-Spirits’ solutions.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “An Overcomer’s Eye for an Eye” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
