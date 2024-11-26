Author Steve Hallsey’s New Book “The Big Melt: A Novel” is a Fascinating Tale Centering on a Major Catastrophic Event Known as the Big Melt

Recent release “The Big Melt: A Novel” from Page Publishing author Steve Hallsey follows Judge Felter, who is doing genealogical research in the Granite Mountain Records Vault outside Salt Lake City when the Big Melt occurs. He and several survivors set off on foot for San Francisco in hopes of connecting with other survivors.