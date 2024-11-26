Author Steve Hallsey’s New Book “The Big Melt: A Novel” is a Fascinating Tale Centering on a Major Catastrophic Event Known as the Big Melt
Recent release “The Big Melt: A Novel” from Page Publishing author Steve Hallsey follows Judge Felter, who is doing genealogical research in the Granite Mountain Records Vault outside Salt Lake City when the Big Melt occurs. He and several survivors set off on foot for San Francisco in hopes of connecting with other survivors.
Oakley, UT, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steve Hallsey, author of “Matilda McGruder,” “Growing Up Katie,” and “The Mountain King,” has completed his new book, “The Big Melt: A Novel.” This intriguing science-fiction work follows Judge Felter and the other survivors of the Big Melt as they adapt to the altered environment, which is now predicated on the sky’s color, the wind’s direction, and the search for food and water.
Author Steve Hallsey has been a college football player, coach, teacher, president, and CEO of several large companies. He has climbed Mount Reiner, hiked most of the John Muir Trail, climbed Mount Washington, and traveled extensively throughout the United States. He and his wife split their time between their homes in Utah and Georgia. He and his wife have two children and six grandchildren.
Hallsey writes, “Life is a long and demanding journey full of unexpected twists and turns, and when you think you have it figured out, someone throws something in your path that turns your world upside down. A person once compared life to a street fight, where everyone gets bloody no matter who throws the punches.”
He continues, “Life demands we pay the required tolls during the trip. The price we pay comes in many shapes and sizes and usually at the expense of our mental health, our physical well-being, and the myriad of phobias we collect along the way, whether it is fear of the dark or the fear of dying or the fear of being alone, or fear of others.”
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Hallsey’s exhilarating tale tracks the survivors’ encounters with the Apostles, a demonic group that wanders the countryside, looking for loot and other survivors.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “The Big Melt: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Steve Hallsey has been a college football player, coach, teacher, president, and CEO of several large companies. He has climbed Mount Reiner, hiked most of the John Muir Trail, climbed Mount Washington, and traveled extensively throughout the United States. He and his wife split their time between their homes in Utah and Georgia. He and his wife have two children and six grandchildren.
Hallsey writes, “Life is a long and demanding journey full of unexpected twists and turns, and when you think you have it figured out, someone throws something in your path that turns your world upside down. A person once compared life to a street fight, where everyone gets bloody no matter who throws the punches.”
He continues, “Life demands we pay the required tolls during the trip. The price we pay comes in many shapes and sizes and usually at the expense of our mental health, our physical well-being, and the myriad of phobias we collect along the way, whether it is fear of the dark or the fear of dying or the fear of being alone, or fear of others.”
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Hallsey’s exhilarating tale tracks the survivors’ encounters with the Apostles, a demonic group that wanders the countryside, looking for loot and other survivors.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “The Big Melt: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories