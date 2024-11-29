Author Robert Figgs’s New Book “Delta Junction: An Alaskan Adventure” is an Epic Tale of Adventure, Mystery, and Self-Discovery Set Against the Alaskan Wilds
Recent release “Delta Junction: An Alaskan Adventure” from Page Publishing author Robert Figgs follows protagonist John D. Fields on a life-changing journey that reveals how challenges can lead to personal growth and new beginnings. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Delta Junction: An Alaskan Adventure” will challenge readers to step outside of their comfort zones and embrace the unexpected.
South Hill, VA, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Figgs, who resides with his wife, Jennypher, and their two dogs in Southern Virginia, has completed his new book “Delta Junction: An Alaskan Adventure”: a compelling novel that follows one man’s epic journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska, weaving together themes of adventure, mystery, romance, and the complexities of personal transformation.
“‘Delta Junction’ is fiction, and all of the characters are imaginary,” writes Figgs. “The date of October 19, 1987 (Black Monday) is accurate. John D. Fields, known as JD, is a true supporter of the late Sir Winston Churchill’s motto ‘Never, Never Give Up.’
“‘Delta Junction’ is evidence of how life can challenge us. This story offers adventure, mystery, romance, and imagination for all who read it. Change for us often seems unpleasant, even scary, but it can also be exciting and even pleasant in the end. We sometimes get caught up in our own lives and create our own small worlds, lock ourselves in, and close the door. For some of us, the door is opened, and we either step out or are thrown out into the big world that’s been there all along.
“It is time to take that step toward a new and different life with new friends and ideas. The positive part of all of this is that we continue to learn and grow.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Figgs’s thrilling tale invites readers to journey alongside JD as he faces adversity, builds new friendships, and learns invaluable lessons about life, love, and the importance of persistence. Engaging and character-driven, “Delta Junction” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to reflect upon their own journeys and the path ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Delta Junction: An Alaskan Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
