Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book “Rise Of The Tenebris Times” is an Epic Fantasy Adventure That Will Transport Readers to a Distant World Where Good and Evil Clash
Recent release “Rise Of The Tenebris Times” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander weaves a spellbinding tale of epic fantasy, where protagonist Scar ventures into the depths of the planet Vospheron to confront a rising evil. As Scar embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, readers are transported to a world of magic, danger, and unrelenting adventure.
Williamsburg, VA, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Alexander, follower of Christ who loves to cook different ethnic foods, has completed his new book “Rise Of The Tenebris Times”: a gripping and compelling novel that invites readers on an exhilarating journey into the realms of fantasy and adventure as one hero will rise up to protect his planet of Vospheron from impending doom.
“A great evil has reached its power further into the other districts upon the planet Vospheron,” writes Frederick. “Scar journeys deeper into this world, to find something that will help him become stronger, to defeat his enemies.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Alexander’s incredible tale will captivate readers with its immersive world-building as the author crafts a thrilling saga of courage, resilience, and the enduring power of hope in the face of evil. As Scar battles formidable foes and uncovers long-buried secrets, readers will get swept up in a whirlwind of excitement and intrigue, eagerly turning the pages to uncover the fate of Vospheron and its inhabitants.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Rise Of The Tenebris Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
