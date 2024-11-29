Author Ycarp Leahcimrac’s New Book “2004: SELF-HELP SELF-LOVE SELF-DISCOVERY SELF-PERCEPTION” Unveils the Resilient Journey of a Silent Spirit Through Poetry
Recent release “2004: SELF-HELP SELF-LOVE SELF-DISCOVERY SELF-PERCEPTION” from Page Publishing author Ycarp Leahcimrac is an evocative poetry collection that offers a profound exploration of a life marked by struggle and triumph. Each poem reflects a step toward self-empowerment and clarity, presenting a voice that has emerged from the shadows to illuminate the present and inspire the future.
New York, NY, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ycarp Leahcimrac, who was born in Guyana and raised in New York City, has completed her new book “2004: SELF-HELP SELF-LOVE SELF-DISCOVERY SELF-PERCEPTION”: a compelling collection of autobiographical poetry that delves into the heart of personal resilience and transformation, serving as a poignant testament to the power of poetry in capturing the essence of a journey marked by both challenge and growth.
“‘2004’ is a journey through verses that unveil the resilience of a silent spirit,” writes Leahcimrac. “Each poem in this book is a step taken, a word finally spoken, and a strength harnessed. Through the power of poetry, a voice that once echoed in the shadows of family and people called friends now rings clear. This book is just a reflection of the past; it’s a declaration of the present and a beacon for the future.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ycarp Leahcimrac’s enthralling poetry serves as a beacon for others navigating their own paths of self-help, self-love, and self-discovery, offering a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of embracing one's own story. “2004” not only celebrates the strength found in vulnerability but also provides a source of inspiration for those seeking their own journey toward self-perception and empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “2004: SELF-HELP SELF-LOVE SELF-DISCOVERY SELF-PERCEPTION” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘2004’ is a journey through verses that unveil the resilience of a silent spirit,” writes Leahcimrac. “Each poem in this book is a step taken, a word finally spoken, and a strength harnessed. Through the power of poetry, a voice that once echoed in the shadows of family and people called friends now rings clear. This book is just a reflection of the past; it’s a declaration of the present and a beacon for the future.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ycarp Leahcimrac’s enthralling poetry serves as a beacon for others navigating their own paths of self-help, self-love, and self-discovery, offering a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of embracing one's own story. “2004” not only celebrates the strength found in vulnerability but also provides a source of inspiration for those seeking their own journey toward self-perception and empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “2004: SELF-HELP SELF-LOVE SELF-DISCOVERY SELF-PERCEPTION” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories