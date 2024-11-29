Author Lana Keller’s New Book “Inspiration from Above: A Collection of Poems, Prayers, & Thoughts” Reminds Readers to Listen Closely for the Voice of God

Recent release “Inspiration from Above: A Collection of Poems, Prayers, & Thoughts” from Covenant Books author Lana Keller is a collection of poems, prayers, and thoughts God whispered to the author’s soul when she took the time to listen.