Author Lana Keller’s New Book “Inspiration from Above: A Collection of Poems, Prayers, & Thoughts” Reminds Readers to Listen Closely for the Voice of God
Recent release “Inspiration from Above: A Collection of Poems, Prayers, & Thoughts” from Covenant Books author Lana Keller is a collection of poems, prayers, and thoughts God whispered to the author’s soul when she took the time to listen.
Lakewood, NY, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lana Keller, a mother, grandmother, basketball coach, and small group leader, has completed her new book, “Inspiration from Above: A Collection of Poems, Prayers, & Thoughts”: a collection of poems written to give readers joy and a glimpse of God.
For the past several decades, author Lana Keller has discovered comfort, joy, and healing through writing poetry. Her words, inspired by her Lord, seek to lift the hearts and souls of her readers in hopes that they too will see him in a new light. She actively pursues Jesus alongside her church family.
The collection features works including “Cries of Our Forefathers,” “First Christmas Morn,” “Through Mary’s Eyes,” “A Light in Darkness,” “Waiting for an Answer,” “Into This World, a Child,” “A Different Road,” “Walking with My King,” “A Prayer for Comfort,” “Stillness in the Morn,” “Fresh Start,” “Sixty Is Old in Any Language,” “A Prayer for Believers,” “All in My Mind,” and many more.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lana Keller’s new book inspires readers to pay attention to God’s words for them.
Readers can purchase “Inspiration from Above: A Collection of Poems, Prayers, & Thoughts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
