Author Sharon Sheppard, LMFT-S’s New Book “Undone: Hope for Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse” Presents Readers with the Tools to Overcoming Childhood Abuse
Recent release “Undone: Hope for Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse” from Covenant Books author Sharon Sheppard, LMFT-S is a powerful read designed to help others learn to move past and overcome the trauma of childhood abuse. Drawing from her own experiences, Sharon presents a Christian-influenced, evidence-based guide proven to help readers experience healing and freedom.
Raleigh, NC, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Sheppard, LMFT-S, a licensed marriage and family therapist, has completed her new book, “Undone: Hope for Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse”: a poignant and heartfelt guide designed to help readers who have faced childhood abuse, offering a path towards freedom to a life no longer defined by past trauma.
“Do you often feel defeated, overwhelmed, and ashamed that you aren’t able to get over your childhood sexual abuse?” writes Sharon. “No amount of praying and memorizing of scripture alleviates your overwhelm and feelings of disconnection from your family and friends. Are you looking for an effective way to help your clients or church members truly heal from the devastation of childhood sexual abuse?
“‘Undone: Hope for Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse’ combines elements of Christian faith and proven mental health therapy tools to help adult women work through (we call it process) their childhood sexual trauma.
“It is written to equip biblical counselors with evidence-based interventions to use in a small group setting. There is a unique benefit to the group setting. Trauma happens in relationships and heals in relationships.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Sheppard, LMFT-S’s new book will explore a variety of topics, including “Freedom from Obstacles,” “Flashbacks, Panic Attacks, Depression,” “Shame and Guilt,” “Does God Love Me?,” “Vows and Judgments,” “Sharing My Story,” “Forgiveness (What It Is and What It Isn’t),” and “Establishing Healthy Patterns.”
Through embracing the steps presented in Sharon’s writings, “Undone” is poised to become a powerful tool in one’s arsenal to find a way forward through trauma in order to discover hope for a life after abuse.
Readers can purchase “Undone: Hope for Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Do you often feel defeated, overwhelmed, and ashamed that you aren’t able to get over your childhood sexual abuse?” writes Sharon. “No amount of praying and memorizing of scripture alleviates your overwhelm and feelings of disconnection from your family and friends. Are you looking for an effective way to help your clients or church members truly heal from the devastation of childhood sexual abuse?
“‘Undone: Hope for Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse’ combines elements of Christian faith and proven mental health therapy tools to help adult women work through (we call it process) their childhood sexual trauma.
“It is written to equip biblical counselors with evidence-based interventions to use in a small group setting. There is a unique benefit to the group setting. Trauma happens in relationships and heals in relationships.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Sheppard, LMFT-S’s new book will explore a variety of topics, including “Freedom from Obstacles,” “Flashbacks, Panic Attacks, Depression,” “Shame and Guilt,” “Does God Love Me?,” “Vows and Judgments,” “Sharing My Story,” “Forgiveness (What It Is and What It Isn’t),” and “Establishing Healthy Patterns.”
Through embracing the steps presented in Sharon’s writings, “Undone” is poised to become a powerful tool in one’s arsenal to find a way forward through trauma in order to discover hope for a life after abuse.
Readers can purchase “Undone: Hope for Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories