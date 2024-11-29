Author Sharon Sheppard, LMFT-S’s New Book “Undone: Hope for Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse” Presents Readers with the Tools to Overcoming Childhood Abuse

Recent release “Undone: Hope for Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse” from Covenant Books author Sharon Sheppard, LMFT-S is a powerful read designed to help others learn to move past and overcome the trauma of childhood abuse. Drawing from her own experiences, Sharon presents a Christian-influenced, evidence-based guide proven to help readers experience healing and freedom.