Author Ann Sears’s New Book “The Odd Side of Life…: Thoughts in Prose and Poetry” is a Riveting Collection Exploring a Variety of Topics Concerning the Human Condition
Recent release “The Odd Side of Life…: Thoughts in Prose and Poetry” from Covenant Books author Ann Sears is a fascinating series of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s lived experiences and observations. From childhood to aging, sickness, and death, Ann hopes her writings will help others relate and trust in God to carry them through life’s challenges.
Ida Grove, IA, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ann Sears, a retiree who wore many hats throughout her career, has completed her new book, “The Odd Side of Life…: Thoughts in Prose and Poetry”: a poignant and candid assortment of poems and reflections exploring the author’s views on a wide range of topics concerning the human experience.
Despite being an executive secretary by trade, author Ann Sears quickly learned to diversify, and has worked in newspaper production layout, writing radio commercials, and as a real estate broker and relocation director, amongst other positions. Each change brought new life experiences. The author holds Christian values that guide her in daily life. In her spare time, Ann enjoys quilting for charities with a group of fellow Christian women, knitting hats for the needy, spending time with family, or relaxing to a variety of music, especially jazz.
“Since I was a child, listening to my mom read nursery rhymes and to the lovestruck poetry of my teen years, I have always loved the way a poem could express such profound feelings in a few words or sentences,” writes Ann. “Even though poetry is probably one of the last books most people choose to read, I hope that because you have picked this particular book, you will find pleasure in the words I have written.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ann Sears’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover the author’s incredible gift of prose while experiencing her candor and honesty concerning life’s most sensitive topics. Deeply personal and stirring, “The Odd Side of Life…” promises to leave a lasting impact, allowing readers from all walks of life to learn how to enjoy living each day to the fullest.
Readers can purchase “The Odd Side of Life…: Thoughts in Prose and Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
