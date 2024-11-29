Author Cheryl Bowen’s New Book “The 1st Easter” is an Imaginative Tale That Takes Readers on a Magical Journey to Discover the Origins of Easter and the Easter Bunny
Recent release “The 1st Easter” from Covenant Books author Cheryl Bowen invites readers to explore the origins of Easter and the Easter Bunny as they travel back to Jerusalem in AD 36, where a little bunny stumbles upon the miraculous resurrection of Jesus Christ, leading to the creation of the beloved Easter Bunny.
Boaz, AL, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl Bowen, a born-again child of God who loves sharing all about Jesus and his goodness with others, has completed her new book, “The 1st Easter”: an imaginative and heartwarming story that takes readers on a unique journey back to the origins of Easter, blending Biblical events with whimsical fiction to reveal the beginnings of the Easter Bunny.
Born and raised in Boaz, Alabama, author Cheryl Bowen and her husband have been married for thirty-eight years, and have been blessed with several children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Alongside her husband, who has been pastoring for forty years, is where Cheryl developed a love for coming up with children’s devotions and stories.
“Have you ever wondered about how Easter started and where the Easter Bunny came from?” writes Bowen. “Come, take a journey with us as we travel back to where it all began. Travel to the country of Jerusalem, as we go back to AD 36, three days after the death of the infamous man known as Jesus Christ, the Son of God. Just as Jesus had promised, he returned three days later! Read what happens as a little bunny stumbles upon the scene of Jesus returning after his death and burial. Later becoming known as what we know him now, the Easter Bunny.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cheryl Bowen’s new book is a delightful blend of the mythos surrounding modern Easter figures and the events found within Scripture that the holiday is meant to memorialize. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Bowen’s tale to life, “The 1st Easter” provides a fresh perspective on Easter traditions, inviting readers to explore the deeper significance of the holiday while enjoying a charming tale of transformation and wonder.
Readers can purchase “The 1st Easter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
