Author Cheryl Bowen’s New Book “The 1st Easter” is an Imaginative Tale That Takes Readers on a Magical Journey to Discover the Origins of Easter and the Easter Bunny

Recent release “The 1st Easter” from Covenant Books author Cheryl Bowen invites readers to explore the origins of Easter and the Easter Bunny as they travel back to Jerusalem in AD 36, where a little bunny stumbles upon the miraculous resurrection of Jesus Christ, leading to the creation of the beloved Easter Bunny.