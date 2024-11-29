Author Richard P. Holland’s New Book “God's Breath: 100 Bible Verses to Commit to Memory” is a Collection of Biblical Passages to Help Readers Grow Closer to God
Recent release “God's Breath: 100 Bible Verses to Commit to Memory” from Covenant Books author Richard P. Holland is an assortment of essential Scripture verses designed to encourage readers to grow in their faith. Along with each verse, Holland explains their importance and why they are vital to one’s relationship with God and Scripture.
Statham, GA, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard P. Holland, who lives with his wife, Lisa, in Statham, near the University of Georgia, has completed his new book, “God's Breath: 100 Bible Verses to Commit to Memory”: a fascinating read designed to encourage readers to memorize the most important verses from the Bible in order to grow in one’s relationship with God and further develop one’s faith.
Author Richard P. Holland has been active in his local church as a group leader, prayer team member, and a volunteer. Along with his wife, Richard leads Bible studies in his community, enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren, and participates in triathlons. He served as a public-school educator during his thirty-seven-year career, before retiring in 2016.
“Committing scripture to memory does not prove that you are a good Christian,” writes Holland. “And not doing so is not a sign that you are a bad Christian. For me, this was a natural progression of deepening faith. Memorizing scripture was another way to abide with him. Throughout the Bible, we are encouraged to meditate on God’s Word. The Psalmist wrote, ‘I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you’ (Psalm 119:11). Memorizing scripture is another way we can hide his words in our hearts.
“After the death of Moses, Joshua became the leader of the nation of Israel, and God fortified him with these words: ‘Keep this book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it” (Joshua 1:8). If it was important for the leader of God’s people to do this, it is important for us too!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard P. Holland’s new book is a powerful tool to help readers from all walks of life gain spiritual insight through memorizing these essential passages. Drawing upon the author’s years of church leadership and volunteering, “God’s Breath” promises to become an enlightening guide that can be used in either solo or group Bible study to expand one’s understanding of the Lord’s written word and their own personal connection to their faith.
Readers can purchase “God's Breath: 100 Bible Verses to Commit to Memory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
