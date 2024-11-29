Author Richard P. Holland’s New Book “God's Breath: 100 Bible Verses to Commit to Memory” is a Collection of Biblical Passages to Help Readers Grow Closer to God

Recent release “God's Breath: 100 Bible Verses to Commit to Memory” from Covenant Books author Richard P. Holland is an assortment of essential Scripture verses designed to encourage readers to grow in their faith. Along with each verse, Holland explains their importance and why they are vital to one’s relationship with God and Scripture.