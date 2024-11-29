Author CrysRenee’s New Book “The Journey: To My Next Chapter” is a Powerful Story of Surviving Trauma and Finding Life After Loss Through the Strength of Friendship
Recent release “The Journey: To My Next Chapter” from Newman Springs Publishing author CrysRenee is a compelling novel that follows a group of friends who become bonded together after a tragic accident. Together, they’ll learn to heal from the past and find a way to continue living and move forward.
New York, NY, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CrysRenee has completed her new book “The Journey: To My Next Chapter”: a gripping story of overcoming trauma and healing from one’s past that centers around a small band of friends who must find solace in each other after enduring life’s challenges and facing an incredible loss.
The author begins her tale, “I was at my place with my sister and best friend Ashley. She’s not my birth sister; my parents adopted her when she was nine. We met at the park one day when we were four and have been inseparable ever since. Our moms met at that neighborhood park, and the truth was we were forced to be inseparable because from that day forth, our moms would plan playdates for us. My mom was elated that I had someone to play with and enjoy activities with. A bonus for my mother was now my father had someone to talk to when we all got together.
“I really loved Ashley’s parents. I always felt like I had two mothers and two fathers. Whenever they did something for Ashley, they did it for me too. When Derrick was born, Ashley would say, ‘Our baby brother,’ and when her sister was born, I would say, ‘Our baby sister.’ Her biological family died in a car accident. They were going on a trip and Ashley begged them to let her stay with me and after talking it over with my parents, they agreed. They sent pictures, and she talked to them every day. Then on the way home, a car hit them on the driver’s side, sending the car right into a tree. They were dead by the time the ambulance showed up. Our family was devastated when we heard the news. I told Ashley how sorry I was and how lucky she should feel that she wasn’t in the car. She continued to cry and mumbled, ‘I wish I was in the car.’
“The only thing I could do was keep my arm around her. At nine, that’s all I had when it came to consoling someone. She was still crying. She muttered, ‘I wish I was dead too.’
“Although I felt like I lost a mother too, I knew enough to know that whatever I was feeling, she was feeling ten times more. That was then; today, she’s living and loving it.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, CrysRenee’s enthralling tale will take readers on a poignant and character-driven journey that is sure to keep the pages turning. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, CrysRenee weaves an unforgettable tale of learning to continue life after tragedy that will have readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Journey: To My Next Chapter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
The author begins her tale, “I was at my place with my sister and best friend Ashley. She’s not my birth sister; my parents adopted her when she was nine. We met at the park one day when we were four and have been inseparable ever since. Our moms met at that neighborhood park, and the truth was we were forced to be inseparable because from that day forth, our moms would plan playdates for us. My mom was elated that I had someone to play with and enjoy activities with. A bonus for my mother was now my father had someone to talk to when we all got together.
“I really loved Ashley’s parents. I always felt like I had two mothers and two fathers. Whenever they did something for Ashley, they did it for me too. When Derrick was born, Ashley would say, ‘Our baby brother,’ and when her sister was born, I would say, ‘Our baby sister.’ Her biological family died in a car accident. They were going on a trip and Ashley begged them to let her stay with me and after talking it over with my parents, they agreed. They sent pictures, and she talked to them every day. Then on the way home, a car hit them on the driver’s side, sending the car right into a tree. They were dead by the time the ambulance showed up. Our family was devastated when we heard the news. I told Ashley how sorry I was and how lucky she should feel that she wasn’t in the car. She continued to cry and mumbled, ‘I wish I was in the car.’
“The only thing I could do was keep my arm around her. At nine, that’s all I had when it came to consoling someone. She was still crying. She muttered, ‘I wish I was dead too.’
“Although I felt like I lost a mother too, I knew enough to know that whatever I was feeling, she was feeling ten times more. That was then; today, she’s living and loving it.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, CrysRenee’s enthralling tale will take readers on a poignant and character-driven journey that is sure to keep the pages turning. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, CrysRenee weaves an unforgettable tale of learning to continue life after tragedy that will have readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Journey: To My Next Chapter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories