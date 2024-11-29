Author CrysRenee’s New Book “The Journey: To My Next Chapter” is a Powerful Story of Surviving Trauma and Finding Life After Loss Through the Strength of Friendship

Recent release “The Journey: To My Next Chapter” from Newman Springs Publishing author CrysRenee is a compelling novel that follows a group of friends who become bonded together after a tragic accident. Together, they’ll learn to heal from the past and find a way to continue living and move forward.