Author Rene Mugnier’s New Book “Wanted, Dead or Alive: A grown-up’s fairy tales for the ever young at heart” Offers a Modern Twist on Historical and Mythical Figures

Recent release “Wanted, Dead or Alive: A grown-up’s fairy tales for the ever young at heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rene Mugnier is a delightfully humorous collection reimagining legendary figures with a modern spin. From a mischievous Michelangelo to an unorthodox Moses, Mugnier’s witty tales provide fresh, comedic perspectives on historical and mythical stories.