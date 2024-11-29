Michael Hayes’s New Book “Bonji Yagkanatu” is a Thrilling Tale of One Young Man’s Journey of Loyalty, Friendship, and Fate as He Trains to Become a Black Dragon
New York, NY, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Hayes, who was born and raised in Oakland, California, and has been writing stories since he was a child, has completed his most recent book “Bonji Yagkanatu”: a gripping epic that follows a young hero who must confront his destiny in a way that will challenge everything he believes.
“Bonji Yagkanatu is the son of Lay’ming and Ming Song Yagkanatu,” writes Hayes. “His parents and sister Le’ha were killed at the hands of Yakishu, who in turn was killed by Yoshi. After Yakishu’s death, Bonji was led to the ONI temple to become a Black Dragon. He befriended a boy named Najib. They were best friends until he discovered that the Guardians of Yumemi had other plans for Bonji. Which could jeopardize his friendship with Najib.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Hayes’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Bonji’s journey, discovering a world where the lines between good and evil are blurred, and the power of friendship can define the future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Bonji Yagkanatu” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Bonji Yagkanatu” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
