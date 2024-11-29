Janiece Hines’s Newly Released “Worried Warrior” is a Candid and Inspiring Memoir
“Worried Warrior” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janiece Hines is a powerful memoir that explores themes of faith, healing, and personal transformation as the author navigates the aftermath of a devastating divorce.
Dover, DE, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Worried Warrior”: a touching memoir that chronicles one woman’s journey through heartbreak, spiritual exploration, and ultimately, a return to faith. “Worried Warrior” is the creation of published author, Janiece Hines, a dedicated mother and entrepreneur.
Hines shares, “A devastating divorce left Janiece faithless and heartbroken as she attempted to pick up the pieces of her now-shattered life with her two daughters. Not wanting to deal with the emotions that would resurface, letting her know a part of her was broken, Janiece decided to take her healing into her own hands, desperate to be whole again. Not even she could have prepared her for where the journey would lead her. She was in for many twists and turns as she traveled down the slippery slope of her new healing journey.
Her desperation to feel whole again led her to accept a hidden identity that she quickly became engulfed by. Disregarding her Christian background and the God she thought had let her down, she now relied on her newly discovered spiritual gifts, tarot reading, healing crystals, and rituals to find the healing she was searching for. It didn’t take long to realize her newfound journey wasn’t going the way she intended nor did it offer the things it promised, but she was too deep in it to find her way out. An unforgettable encounter, psychosis, and rock bottom helped her realize the healing and wholeness she was desperate to find was in the very person the new journey had turned her away from: Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janiece Hines’s new book offers a raw and insightful look at the struggles and triumphs of finding true healing and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Worried Warrior” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Worried Warrior”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
