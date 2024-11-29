Mary I. Yingling’s Newly Released “Ruth and the Kinsman Redeemer” is a Heartwarming and Poetic Retelling of a Beloved Biblical Story
“Ruth and the Kinsman Redeemer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary I. Yingling is an inspiring and poetic exploration of the biblical story of Ruth, designed to captivate readers of all ages with timeless truths expressed through verse.
Talbott, TN, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ruth and the Kinsman Redeemer”: a beautifully crafted poetic retelling of one of the Bible’s most beloved stories. “Ruth and the Kinsman Redeemer” is the creation of published author, Mary I. Yingling, who was born and raised in Illinois but has called East Tennessee home for three decades. She married the love of her life, and together they served the Lord faithfully for sixty-seven years, mostly in full-time Christian ministry. Mary raised five children. Her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren are the inspiration for her Bible stories in poetry. Along with writing poetry, Mary also enjoys sudoku, a good mystery novel, reverse glass painting, and the art of scherenschnitte.
Yingling shares, “Everyone loves a good story, and there are no greater stories than those written by God Himself. Bible Stories in Poetry presents these inspired accounts in God’s own words side by side with poetry that warms the heart and delights the soul. Both young and old will enjoy these timeless truths in verse. Look for more titles to come soon.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary I. Yingling’s new book brings the story of Ruth to life in an engaging and accessible format, offering readers a unique blend of scripture and verse that will inspire devotion and reflection.
Consumers can purchase “Ruth and the Kinsman Redeemer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ruth and the Kinsman Redeemer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories