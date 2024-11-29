Hondon B. Hargrove’s Newly Released “We’ve Come This Far by Faith” is a Poignant Exploration of Faith and Community Heritage

“We’ve Come This Far by Faith: The History of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church of Lansing, Michigan” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hondon B. Hargrove is a comprehensive narrative that highlights the rich history and cultural significance of Trinity AME Church, rooted in faith and resilience.