Hondon B. Hargrove’s Newly Released “We’ve Come This Far by Faith” is a Poignant Exploration of Faith and Community Heritage
“We’ve Come This Far by Faith: The History of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church of Lansing, Michigan” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hondon B. Hargrove is a comprehensive narrative that highlights the rich history and cultural significance of Trinity AME Church, rooted in faith and resilience.
New York, NY, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “We’ve Come This Far by Faith: The History of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church of Lansing, Michigan”, a detailed chronicle of a historic congregation's journey, reflecting the legacy of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, is the creation of published author, Hondon B. Hargrove.
Hargrove shares, “We’ve Come This Far by Faith: The History of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church chronicles the journey from the founding of a global denomination (African Methodist Episcopal) in 1816 by Richard Allen, a former enslaved blacksmith, to the history and growth of a local congregation (Trinity AME Church) in Lansing, Michigan. God’s providential grace, guidance, and steadfast mercy led this journey and continues today. Trinity AME Church, Lansing is an historical church, the oldest predominantly Black church in the city, and the third oldest of all churches in the city. God’s blessings on the clergy and laity involved in the journey are evident. There are interesting characters and obstacles that were overcome in the growth process. To God be the glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hondon B. Hargrove’s new book offers insights into the faith, struggles, and triumphs of a community dedicated to worship and service.
Consumers can purchase “We’ve Come This Far by Faith: The History of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church of Lansing, Michigan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We’ve Come This Far by Faith: The History of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church of Lansing, Michigan”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
