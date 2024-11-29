Erica K. Looney’s Newly Released “Jobadiah and the Gifts” is a Poignant Exploration of Healing, Friendship, and the Power of Creative Expression
“Jobadiah and the Gifts” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erica K. Looney is a modern Christmas tale that intertwines themes of grief, recovery, and the importance of using one’s gifts to uplift others.
Ypsilanti, MI, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jobadiah and the Gifts”: a heartfelt Christmas story that illustrates the journey of healing through creativity and friendship. “Jobadiah and the Gifts” is the creation of published author, Erica K. Looney, who was born in Detroit, Michigan, and by the age of ten, realized her God-given gift of writing when she was in her mother’s fifth-grade class. Since receiving her bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Christian Brothers University, she’s been writing in her spare time while multitasking different odd jobs such as being a photographer and a specialist in the National Guard. For her, it’s never too late to dream as her ultimate goal is to become not only a successful author but also a playwright/director. She wants to bring her creative stories to life so that she can inspire others to work with the gifts that God has given them.
Looney shares, “A modern-day Christmas story about a man named Jobadiah Fealty, a former college professor who now resides in a psychiatric facility after having a mental breakdown following the death of his beloved wife. One holiday evening, he’s visited by his two friends/former coworkers along with their problematic, patronizing boss, Ms. Goldberg. What’s expected to be a regular visit to cheer up a good friend turns into a much deeper fellowship when Jobadiah’s relationship with the Lord helps him to see the issues in his friends’ lives. Despite battling his own tormented spirit whenever flashbacks and negativity arise, Jobadiah is determined to minister to the people around him with his God-given gift of poetry and music.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erica K. Looney’s new book invites readers to reflect on the transformative power of faith, creativity, and meaningful connections.
Consumers can purchase “Jobadiah and the Gifts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jobadiah and the Gifts”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Looney shares, “A modern-day Christmas story about a man named Jobadiah Fealty, a former college professor who now resides in a psychiatric facility after having a mental breakdown following the death of his beloved wife. One holiday evening, he’s visited by his two friends/former coworkers along with their problematic, patronizing boss, Ms. Goldberg. What’s expected to be a regular visit to cheer up a good friend turns into a much deeper fellowship when Jobadiah’s relationship with the Lord helps him to see the issues in his friends’ lives. Despite battling his own tormented spirit whenever flashbacks and negativity arise, Jobadiah is determined to minister to the people around him with his God-given gift of poetry and music.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erica K. Looney’s new book invites readers to reflect on the transformative power of faith, creativity, and meaningful connections.
Consumers can purchase “Jobadiah and the Gifts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jobadiah and the Gifts”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories