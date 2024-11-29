Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S’s Newly Released “Zander Takes a Breath” is an Empowering and Therapeutic Story for Children
“Zander Takes a Breath” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S is an insightful children’s book that teaches young readers how to manage difficult emotions through simple breathing techniques, emphasizing emotional regulation and self-awareness.
Vina, AL, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Zander Takes a Breath”: a relatable story that encourages children to handle tough emotions by learning how to pause and take a breath. “Zander Takes a Breath” is the creation of published author, Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S, a therapist who has been working with children for eleven years. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother to seven grandchildren.
Ozbirn shares, “Zander’s day started very bad. He was so upset, and then the school counselor came in and started talking to the class about how when things go bad, they can just take a breath. Zander learned that other people have bad days too, and he can take a breath to help make it better.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S’s new book helps young readers understand that everyone has challenging days and equips them with a simple yet effective tool for managing their emotions.
Consumers can purchase “Zander Takes a Breath” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zander Takes a Breath”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
