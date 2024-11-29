Loraine Brady’s Newly Released “The Life of Ralph” is a Heartwarming Tribute to an Unforgettable Family Dog
“The Life of Ralph” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loraine Brady is a touching and humorous collection of stories celebrating the adventures of a beloved family dog, Ralph, whose mischievous personality brought joy and unforgettable memories to everyone who knew him.
Judsonia, AR, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Life of Ralph”: a charming and nostalgic book that captures the lively adventures of Ralph. “The Life of Ralph” is the creation of published author, Loraine Brady, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Brady shares, “This story about Ralph is when my children were younger.
My boys were around during Ralph’s life, as well as my step-grandchildren. The times with Ralph were unforgettable. I keep his stories going by telling them to my grandchildren today. They love to hear all that Ralph has done over the years. I want to say that keeping up with him was almost impossible. He was always on the run. Everyone in town knew Ralph. He was always going to visit and make a scene. But he was never a bad dog; he just wanted attention.
I just want to explain the rope and milk jug attached to Ralph has a good reason. We constantly had to chase him down because he would dig out from under the fence, so we decided to put the milk jug on a rope so he couldn’t dig out. After a while, he figured out how to dig a bigger hole under the fence so that the jug could be dragged under also.
I will always have stories to share about Ralph in the future. My stories about him can go on for a long while because he has done so much in his lifetime.
Ralph is buried in the corner my front yard under some flowers in the small town of Oil Trough at 220 Jones Street. This book will be a memory of Ralph and his life with my family. I’m dedicating this book to all my grandchildren and my sons.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loraine Brady’s new book is a loving tribute to Ralph, full of humorous and heartwarming memories that capture the special bond between a dog and his family.
Consumers can purchase “The Life of Ralph” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Life of Ralph”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
