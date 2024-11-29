John L. Winright’s Newly Released “Only Believe and Never Give Up: An Autobiography” is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Resilience
“Only Believe and Never Give Up: An Autobiography” from Christian Faith Publishing author John L. Winright is a heartfelt memoir that chronicles the author's extraordinary life experiences, underscoring the themes of faith, perseverance, and divine grace.
Montgomery, MI, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Only Believe and Never Give Up: An Autobiography”: an inspiring account of John L. Winright’s life, illustrating his journey from humble beginnings to a life filled with purpose and faith. “Only Believe and Never Give Up: An Autobiography” is the creation of published author, John L. Winright, the founder and senior pastor at Revelation Chapel of Steuben County, Indiana, and Revelation Chapel of Fulton County, Ohio.
John and his wife, Marilyn, have been married for forty-two years and have a blended family of six sons, three beautiful daughters-in-law, ten grandchildren, three great grandsons, and a bonus son, who came to them as an exchange student in high school and became like family to them.
In his past, John had been a corporate executive, designer, builder, and owner of Windwood Hollow Golf Course located in Edon, Ohio, where he also served one term as mayor of the small village before relocating to Gaffney, South Carolina, for business. After ten years down South, he and his family moved back to Northeast Indiana to be close to other family and to welcome the birth of his first great-grandson.
John and Marilyn are now semiretired, remaining very active in both churches, and look forward to spending more time attending sporting events of their grandchildren, gardening, and tending to their five-acre hobby farm in Montgomery, Michigan.
Winright shares, “As the saying goes, “Life is like a vapor, here today and gone tomorrow.” It can be an amazing journey of ups and downs and can also be very challenging at times.
Oftentimes, over the years, folks have told me that I should consider writing a book about my life. I pushed the thought aside for a long time, and finally, after turning eighty years old and with much prompting and encouragement, I decided maybe it was time to try my hand at writing my biography.
This book is about my life, being born to an ordinary couple in a farming community in Northwest Ohio in 1944, and the changes that began to happen as I became an adult. I have experienced just about everything life has to offer, including love, heartbreak, success, and failure. But through the love of Christ, I survived it all.
We serve an amazing God, one who looks beyond our mistakes and failures, past our selfishness and ignorance, and sees our heart. Once a person accepts Him into their life and starts trusting Him in everything, He will always be there to pick them up, dust them off, and offer them a life full of joy and wonder. And the only thing He asks in return is that we love Him. And through the love of Jesus Christ, His Son, we can know that we have so much more to look forward to one day in eternity with Him.
As you read this book, my prayer is that it will touch your heart and influence you in a very positive way and that it becomes just a stepping stone to better things ahead.
The key is to only believe, and never give up.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John L. Winright’s new book aims to inspire readers to believe in themselves and never give up, offering a beacon of hope and encouragement for anyone facing life's challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Only Believe and Never Give Up: An Autobiography” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Only Believe and Never Give Up: An Autobiography”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
