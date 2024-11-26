Sweet Candy Café Marks 12th Anniversary with Fun for All
Lumberton, NC, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, November 30, 2024, store owner Felicia Evans Williams, who recently married on November 2, will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. The store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with American Express ShopSmall swag bags and complimentary confectionery goodies for everyone to enjoy. For the second year in a row, Sweet Candy Café was named the “Neighborhood Champion” by American Express.
Sweet Candy Café continues to be a sweet spot for customers to visit in the heart of downtown and online. “The team’s creativity increased our social media footprint on TikTok,” explained Evans Williams. “Some of our candy posts have reached over half a million views!”
As the calendar year comes to an end, Evans Williams reflects on a busy 2024. Sweet Candy Café participated in multiple community events, including Rumba on the Lumber and the National Hispanic Month Festival, as well as hosting events. Sweet Candy Café received a 10-year plaque from the North Carolina Adopt-a-Highway Program for keeping a local road clean for the past ten years. Outside of Lumberton, Sweet Candy Café hosted candy events in New York City and continues to ship confectionary treats all over the world thanks to TikTok.
In January 2024, Evans Williams named Russell Williams as the co-owner of Sweet Candy Café. Williams is a native of Queens, New York and a hall of fame graduate of Manhattan University, formally Manhattan College. He is delighted to be a part of the confectionery team and looking forward to being an active participant in the confectionery industry.
In-store and online shopping will be available during the12th anniversary. A portion of the sales will go towards the Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship, an annual scholarship awarded to a deserving student from the late co-owner’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey.
About Felicia Evans Williams
Evans Williams is a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she earned her Bachelor of Art in Sociology and was named a Vanguard Fellow in 2019. She received her Master in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and completed the Bank of America Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship program from Cornell University. Evans Williams has always had a passion for sweets and is an active participant of the Sweets and Snacks Expo held yearly in Chicago, Illinois, National Confectionery Association and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
About Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café is a Black-owned business in Downtown Lumberton, N.C. inside the Dick Taylor Plaza, founded in October 2012 and now marking our 12th year in the candy industry.
For the latest news and updates on Sweet Candy Café, shop and visit us on online at SweetCandyCafe.com. Join us on TikTok @SweetCandyCafe, like us on Instagram at SweetCandyNC, SweetCandyCafe and Follow us on Twitter at SweetEvents1.
Sweet Candy Café continues to be a sweet spot for customers to visit in the heart of downtown and online. “The team’s creativity increased our social media footprint on TikTok,” explained Evans Williams. “Some of our candy posts have reached over half a million views!”
As the calendar year comes to an end, Evans Williams reflects on a busy 2024. Sweet Candy Café participated in multiple community events, including Rumba on the Lumber and the National Hispanic Month Festival, as well as hosting events. Sweet Candy Café received a 10-year plaque from the North Carolina Adopt-a-Highway Program for keeping a local road clean for the past ten years. Outside of Lumberton, Sweet Candy Café hosted candy events in New York City and continues to ship confectionary treats all over the world thanks to TikTok.
In January 2024, Evans Williams named Russell Williams as the co-owner of Sweet Candy Café. Williams is a native of Queens, New York and a hall of fame graduate of Manhattan University, formally Manhattan College. He is delighted to be a part of the confectionery team and looking forward to being an active participant in the confectionery industry.
In-store and online shopping will be available during the12th anniversary. A portion of the sales will go towards the Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship, an annual scholarship awarded to a deserving student from the late co-owner’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey.
About Felicia Evans Williams
Evans Williams is a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she earned her Bachelor of Art in Sociology and was named a Vanguard Fellow in 2019. She received her Master in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and completed the Bank of America Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship program from Cornell University. Evans Williams has always had a passion for sweets and is an active participant of the Sweets and Snacks Expo held yearly in Chicago, Illinois, National Confectionery Association and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
About Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café is a Black-owned business in Downtown Lumberton, N.C. inside the Dick Taylor Plaza, founded in October 2012 and now marking our 12th year in the candy industry.
For the latest news and updates on Sweet Candy Café, shop and visit us on online at SweetCandyCafe.com. Join us on TikTok @SweetCandyCafe, like us on Instagram at SweetCandyNC, SweetCandyCafe and Follow us on Twitter at SweetEvents1.
Contact
Felicia Evans WilliamsContact
973-493-3579
sweetcandycafe.com
973-493-3579
sweetcandycafe.com
Categories