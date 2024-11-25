Bittele Electronics Expands High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services for the AI Industry
Toronto, Canada, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bittele Electronics, a Canadian one-stop PCB manufacturer, is excited to announce the upgrade of its printed circuit board facilities to better serve the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry. As AI technology drives innovation across various sectors, Bittele has enhanced its assembly capabilities to accommodate the demand for complex, AI-compatible PCBs. These new capabilities include advanced assembly processes for large BGA, fine-pitch BGA, and the integration of small capacitors and resistors.
"AI technology requires exactness and high quality," said Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics. "We have completely built our Markham, Ontario-based PCB manufacturing and assembly facility to provide these critical capabilities."
"We have achieved certification for our facilities in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO13485:2016, as well as IPC-A-610 standards. This guarantees our customers that our AI PCBs are assembled to the highest quality standards. We are equipped to manufacture AI PCBs for medical, military, and other high-reliability applications."
Bittele is a manufacturing specialist in fully automated, touchless, PCB fabrication and assembly with added capabilities for advanced reflow systems that optimize soldering processes for components requiring optimal reliability for advanced AI hardware.
As AI adoption transforms key business sectors such as healthcare, transportation, and consumer electronics, Bittele is dedicated to offer its customers high quality precision manufacturing, reliability, and technology to adapt to the sophisticated specifications of AI-capable electronic hardware.
About Bittele Electronics
Bittele Electronics is a turn-key PCB manufacturer that provides comprehensive electronic manufacturing services for prototypes and low-to-mid volume orders. Their offerings include PCB fabrication, parts procurement, and printed circuit board assembly. Since 2003, they have been serving customers in the United States and Canada, covering a wide range of applications, business lines, and industry sectors. For further information, please visit https://www.7pcb.com/
