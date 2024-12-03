SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Elects Board of Directors for 2025, Reinforces Commitment to SAS and SCSI Leadership
STA Leadership Team Set to Drive Continued Innovation and Growth in the Data Storage Industry
Santa Clara, CA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The SNIA SCSI Trade Association (STA) Forum is pleased to announce the election of its 2025 Board of Directors. The returning leadership team, composed of industry experts, will continue to guide the Forum’s mission to advance the development and adoption of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) and SCSI technologies in enterprise environments.
The 2025 STA Forum Board of Directors are :
Officers:
Chair: Cameron T. Brett, Senior Director of Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing, KIOXIA America, Inc.
Vice Chair: Pankaj Kalra, Director, Product Planning, Samsung Semiconductor Inc.
Secretary: Egide Murisa, Industry Standards Engineer, Molex LLC
Treasurer: Paul Coddington, Mechanical Engineer, Amphenol Corporation
Directors At-Large:
Rick Kutcipal, Product Planning, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom Inc.
Jeremiah Tussey, Product Marketing Manager, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.
Arie van der Hoeven, Cloud Ecosystem Lead, Seagate Technology PLC
“Congratulations to the elected STA Forum Board of Directors. Their continued leadership and vision are invaluable to advancing the mission of SNIA and strengthening our role as the industry’s authority on data technologies,” said Dr. J Metz, Chair of the SNIA Board of Directors. “With their governance, the STA Forum will continue to drive innovation to influence the evolution of SCSI and SAS standards to meet future enterprise storage needs.”
The SNIA STA Forum Board of Directors remains dedicated to its role as a leader in the data storage industry, promoting innovation, collaboration, industry standards, and education to support the global storage community.
“I’m happy to once again lead the SNIA STA Forum and work alongside such a dedicated and talented board,” said Cameron T. Brett, STA Forum Chair, Board of Directors. “In 2025, we are committed to advancing the adoption and continued deployment of SAS technology and building on the foundation we’ve established over the past three decades. Our focus will remain on education, input into standards development, and collaboration to meet the evolving needs of the storage community.”
The following companies are members of the SNIA STA Forum:
Amphenol Corporation
BizLink Technology Inc.
Broadcom Inc.
ConnPro
Intel Corporation
KIOXIA Corporation
Microchip Technology Inc.
Molex, LLC
Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.
Seagate Technology PLC
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.
Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc.
For more information on SNIA membership, email membership@snia.org.
If you are interested in setting up a press briefing, please contact alice.tate@snia.org.
About SNIA STA FORUM
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA) promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs.
About SNIA
SNIA is a not-for-profit global organization made up of corporations, universities, startups, and individuals. The members collaborate to develop and promote vendor-neutral architectures as well as international standards and specifications. SNIA promotes technologies related to the storage, transport, optimization of infrastructure, acceleration, format, and protection of data.
The 2025 STA Forum Board of Directors are :
Officers:
Chair: Cameron T. Brett, Senior Director of Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing, KIOXIA America, Inc.
Vice Chair: Pankaj Kalra, Director, Product Planning, Samsung Semiconductor Inc.
Secretary: Egide Murisa, Industry Standards Engineer, Molex LLC
Treasurer: Paul Coddington, Mechanical Engineer, Amphenol Corporation
Directors At-Large:
Rick Kutcipal, Product Planning, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom Inc.
Jeremiah Tussey, Product Marketing Manager, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.
Arie van der Hoeven, Cloud Ecosystem Lead, Seagate Technology PLC
“Congratulations to the elected STA Forum Board of Directors. Their continued leadership and vision are invaluable to advancing the mission of SNIA and strengthening our role as the industry’s authority on data technologies,” said Dr. J Metz, Chair of the SNIA Board of Directors. “With their governance, the STA Forum will continue to drive innovation to influence the evolution of SCSI and SAS standards to meet future enterprise storage needs.”
The SNIA STA Forum Board of Directors remains dedicated to its role as a leader in the data storage industry, promoting innovation, collaboration, industry standards, and education to support the global storage community.
“I’m happy to once again lead the SNIA STA Forum and work alongside such a dedicated and talented board,” said Cameron T. Brett, STA Forum Chair, Board of Directors. “In 2025, we are committed to advancing the adoption and continued deployment of SAS technology and building on the foundation we’ve established over the past three decades. Our focus will remain on education, input into standards development, and collaboration to meet the evolving needs of the storage community.”
The following companies are members of the SNIA STA Forum:
Amphenol Corporation
BizLink Technology Inc.
Broadcom Inc.
ConnPro
Intel Corporation
KIOXIA Corporation
Microchip Technology Inc.
Molex, LLC
Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.
Seagate Technology PLC
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.
Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc.
For more information on SNIA membership, email membership@snia.org.
If you are interested in setting up a press briefing, please contact alice.tate@snia.org.
About SNIA STA FORUM
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA) promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs.
About SNIA
SNIA is a not-for-profit global organization made up of corporations, universities, startups, and individuals. The members collaborate to develop and promote vendor-neutral architectures as well as international standards and specifications. SNIA promotes technologies related to the storage, transport, optimization of infrastructure, acceleration, format, and protection of data.
Contact
SNIA STA ForumContact
Alice Tate
+1-781-492-1386
https://www.snia.org/sta-forum
alice.tate@snia.org
Alice Tate
+1-781-492-1386
https://www.snia.org/sta-forum
alice.tate@snia.org
Categories