Transform Your Photography Skills Amidst Ireland's Breathtaking Landscapes
Renowned photographer Xiomaro is hosting a 12-day photography retreat in Ireland from May 29 to June 9, 2025, aimed at enthusiasts of all skill levels. This immersive experience encourages participants to explore the art of photography beyond traditional techniques, focusing on creativity and personal expression while discovering Ireland's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and history.
New York, NY, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renowned photographer Xiomaro invites photography enthusiasts to embark on an unforgettable journey with his Ireland Photo Retreat, a unique opportunity to explore the art of photography in the breathtaking landscapes of the Emerald Isle. This 12-day retreat, scheduled for May 29 to June 9, 2025, offers a transformative experience for photographers of all levels.
Discover the Art of Seeing
The retreat is not just about capturing images. “It is about learning to see the world through an artistic lens,” explains Xiomaro (pronounced “SEE-oh-MAH-ro”). The artist and his team will lead participants beyond the usual tourist paths to discover Ireland's hidden gems, all while delving into its rich history, vibrant culture, and delectable cuisine. The retreat is designed to emphasize creativity over technicality, making it ideal for anyone passionate about photography, regardless of their equipment or experience level.
Highlights of the Retreat
Inclusive Learning Environment: Whether using a smartphone or a professional camera, the retreat is designed to accommodate all types of equipment and skill levels. “The focus is on creativity and personal expression,” said Xiomaro.
Expert Guidance: The artist will provide in-class and personalized instruction and constructive feedback in a supportive environment. According to Xiomaro “there are specific techniques and principles that I use to create photography that has been exhibited in museums and media worldwide; and I’ll be teaching these in a methodical easy-to-grasp manner.”
Cultural Immersion: The retreat is also an opportunity to experience Ireland with guided outings that highlight its cultural and historical significance, all of which is curated to enhance photographic storytelling.
Luxury Accommodations: The Tullamore Court Hotel will serve as the base of operations. The hotel offers modern amenities and exceptional service to ensure comfort throughout the retreat.
Why Attend?
The retreat is more than an opportunity to sharpen one’s photography skills. It is an adventure to rejuvenate the spirit and connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for creativity. Prior students of Xiomaro’s workshops have commented on his teaching methods for their clarity and inspiration, often returning home with newfound perspectives and lifelong friendships.
Spaces Are Limited
Registration is limited to maintain an intimate setting conducive to learning and interaction. As the retreat is already 25 percent full, the organizers are urging interested participants to secure their spot as soon as possible by visiting either https://creativeartsretreats.com/photography-workshop/ or https://xiomaro.com/event/ireland-photo-retreat/.
About Xiomaro
Xiomaro is a celebrated photographer known for his captivating images that have been showcased internationally in prestigious museums, galleries, and media outlets such as The New York Times, PBS, ABC News, CBS Eyewitness News, and Fox Nation. For the past seven years, he has been leading workshops for limited groups through the U.S. National Park Service, many of which have resulted in waiting lists. He is bringing that knowledge and passion to the 2025 Ireland Retreat.
Discover the Art of Seeing
The retreat is not just about capturing images. “It is about learning to see the world through an artistic lens,” explains Xiomaro (pronounced “SEE-oh-MAH-ro”). The artist and his team will lead participants beyond the usual tourist paths to discover Ireland's hidden gems, all while delving into its rich history, vibrant culture, and delectable cuisine. The retreat is designed to emphasize creativity over technicality, making it ideal for anyone passionate about photography, regardless of their equipment or experience level.
Highlights of the Retreat
Inclusive Learning Environment: Whether using a smartphone or a professional camera, the retreat is designed to accommodate all types of equipment and skill levels. “The focus is on creativity and personal expression,” said Xiomaro.
Expert Guidance: The artist will provide in-class and personalized instruction and constructive feedback in a supportive environment. According to Xiomaro “there are specific techniques and principles that I use to create photography that has been exhibited in museums and media worldwide; and I’ll be teaching these in a methodical easy-to-grasp manner.”
Cultural Immersion: The retreat is also an opportunity to experience Ireland with guided outings that highlight its cultural and historical significance, all of which is curated to enhance photographic storytelling.
Luxury Accommodations: The Tullamore Court Hotel will serve as the base of operations. The hotel offers modern amenities and exceptional service to ensure comfort throughout the retreat.
Why Attend?
The retreat is more than an opportunity to sharpen one’s photography skills. It is an adventure to rejuvenate the spirit and connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for creativity. Prior students of Xiomaro’s workshops have commented on his teaching methods for their clarity and inspiration, often returning home with newfound perspectives and lifelong friendships.
Spaces Are Limited
Registration is limited to maintain an intimate setting conducive to learning and interaction. As the retreat is already 25 percent full, the organizers are urging interested participants to secure their spot as soon as possible by visiting either https://creativeartsretreats.com/photography-workshop/ or https://xiomaro.com/event/ireland-photo-retreat/.
About Xiomaro
Xiomaro is a celebrated photographer known for his captivating images that have been showcased internationally in prestigious museums, galleries, and media outlets such as The New York Times, PBS, ABC News, CBS Eyewitness News, and Fox Nation. For the past seven years, he has been leading workshops for limited groups through the U.S. National Park Service, many of which have resulted in waiting lists. He is bringing that knowledge and passion to the 2025 Ireland Retreat.
Contact
Xiomaro Art StudioContact
Tam Gretsch
(646) 980-9820
www.xiomaro.com
Tam Gretsch
(646) 980-9820
www.xiomaro.com
Categories