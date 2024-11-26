Author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson’s New Book “What The!” Follows Four Young Friends Who Enjoy a Beautiful Day at the State Fair with Their New Hummingbird Friend

Recent release “What The!” from Covenant Books author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson is a charming tale that centers around four young friends who spent a day of excitement and fun at the state fair. But when tempted with drinking and smoking by some teenagers, they must make the right decision even if it means they won’t fit in with the “cool” kids.