Author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson’s New Book “What The!” Follows Four Young Friends Who Enjoy a Beautiful Day at the State Fair with Their New Hummingbird Friend
Recent release “What The!” from Covenant Books author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson is a charming tale that centers around four young friends who spent a day of excitement and fun at the state fair. But when tempted with drinking and smoking by some teenagers, they must make the right decision even if it means they won’t fit in with the “cool” kids.
The Woodlands, TX, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Heitmeier Thompson, a former teacher, has completed her new book, “What The!”: a heartfelt and engaging tale that follows a group of friends who are met with an important decision at the state fair that could impact the rest of their lives.
“Maya, Gavin, Brett, and Blake meet a tiny hummingbird named Gabby at the state fair,” writes Sandy. “Gabby watches as her new friends have a great time on the park rides and at games. When the kids take a break for refreshments, some teenagers invite Gavin and Brett to join them in drinking alcohol and smoking, to which the boys reply, ‘No!’ Gabby praises the boys and talks to the whole group about ‘being cool’ and the dangers of drinking, smoking, and substance abuse.
“Eager for some more good fun, the kids move on to the livestock area, where they have hands-on experience with many of the animals. The youngsters go into pens with animals such as calves, horses, and goats, where they learn in comical ways about the realities of farming as they experience animal behaviors and their less-talked-about hazardous droppings.
“Finally, it’s time for the popular swine race. Although Hamlet is a new contestant, the kids pick him to win the contest. It is a close and super exciting race—as Hamlet pulls into the lead, coming down the stretch in a hilarious dash to the finish line.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandy Heitmeier Thompson’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Maya, Gavin, Brett, and Blake’s fun-filled day at the fair. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Sandy’s tale to life, “What The!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them understand the importance of what it means to live an alcohol-free and drug-free life.
Readers can purchase “What The!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
