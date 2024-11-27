Loveforce International Releases Two Completely Different Christmas Songs
Loveforce International is release two new Digital Music Singles by Ami Cannon and Autumn Leaves respectively.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 29, Loveforce International will release two new Christmas songs. One is traditional. The other is not.
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Daddy's Coming Home For Christmas.” It is a heartfelt Christmas song done in the traditional classic Christmas song style. With nothing more than a piano and a single voice, Ami Cannon sings about a child's wish to have her Daddy come home for Christmas coming true. The melody is simple, the singing voice is clear, the lyrical story is well told.
The new single by Autumn Leaves is entitled “This Golden Day.” It is a very different Christmas song. Played simply, just one voice and an acoustic guitar, the singer tells a very personal story of what Jesus means to him, while at the same time, looking at Jesus in different stages of his life as a timeless Golden Day (Christmas). The song talks about love and faith and how transformative they can be on one soul.
“We are delighted to two simple yet wonderful Christmas songs for this holiday season,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “I believe Daddy’s “Coming Home For Christmas” has the potential to become a holiday classic. I believe “This Golden Day” will touch the souls of faithful Christians everywhere.” These two songs coupled with the December 6th release of Billy Ray Charles “Christmas Missed Us” will complete out Christmas 2024 release trilogy,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
