Marriott St. Louis Grand Unveils New Murals Depicting Its History
St. Louis, MO, November 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Historic landmark Marriott St. Louis Grand celebrated the unveiling of custom artwork showcasing its rich history on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Local artist Grace McCammond skillfully created realistic murals on 20 wood-framed canvases for the iconic hotel, which originally opened as the Statler Hotel in 1917.
Gateway Corridor of Stories: History of Marriott St. Louis Grand presents a visual journey through the hotel’s legacy, capturing three defining eras: the Initial Construction to the Mid-1950s, the Fire - Abandonment - Reconstruction, and the Restoration Complete to Today’s Marriott St. Louis Grand. Paintings include, among others:
• a dinner menu for the Statler Hotel's Silver Jubilee celebration.
• President Harry S. Truman speaking at Statler Hotel in 1953.
• the hotel damaged after a fire broke out in 1987.
• the $265 million restoration completed in 2002.
• Marriott St. Louis Grand’s spectacular Greatroom and its Statler Ballroom and Crystal Ballroom, both of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
This installation completes the historical art gallery at the hotel’s Gateway Corridor; 22 murals depicting the history of St. Louis were revealed on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The showcase can be enjoyed by guests, visitors, and residents alike.
"This collection celebrates some of the most iconic individuals and moments in St. Louis' rich history and now highlights many of our hotel's own historic moments,” said John Malkus, Director of Sales and Marketing at Marriott St. Louis Grand. “We are thrilled to see Grace's inspired vision fully realized and share this completed art gallery with our guests."
Grace McCammond initially worked full-time as a photo restorer and black-and-white lab technician while going to school part-time. She completed her BFA at the University of Montana and moved to St. Louis, where she opened her business Signature Arts, and began taking local commissions. Today, her murals can be seen throughout the city of St. Louis.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, wine, or bourbon. Custom bourbons created in partnership with Maker’s Mark® are the 1917 Grand Reserve and the award-winning 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition, which received a Double Gold medal at the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC). With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
