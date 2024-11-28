THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE's best selling dash cams will be on sale for the holidays.
San Francisco, CA, November 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today its Black Friday and Cyber Monday dash cam deals. From November 25 to December 1, consumers can enjoy exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts across a wide range of THINKWARE products, including popular models like the ARC and U3000.
A variety of THINKWARE dash cameras and accessories will be available at reduced prices on THINKWARE's official website, Amazon, and select online and specialty retailers, including:
- ARC Front + Rear Dash Cam: Sale: $189.99 (MSRP: $249.99) - One of THINKWARE's latest releases and most compact dash cam yet. ARC offers 2K 1440P QHD quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7" LCD touchscreen display, and more.
- Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $159.99 (MSRP: $199.99) - The Q200 offers 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and more.
- U3000 + Rear Dash Cam: $459.99 (MSRP: $549.99) - A cutting-edge dash cam that revolutionizes parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Q1000: $199.99 (MSRP: $249.99) - Featuring ultra-clear 2K 1440P QHD or FHD video quality for seamless dash cam footage in all road conditions, continuous recording in one-minute segments and Super Night Vision 3.0 for enhanced night-time recording.
Also on sale will be the F200 PRO ($149.99), X1000 ($199.99), as well as the THINKWARE iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($209.99).
Exclusive bundle deals are also available on select dash cams, including the U3000 and U1000 2CH models, when purchased together with the iVolt PRO External Battery (BAB-95). THINKWARE’s Q200 2CH Rideshare Bundle will also be on sale for $169.99.
For more information, visit https://thinkwarestore.com/ or https://amazon.com/thinkware/
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWAREDASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. ForCES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
