American Artist Avery Stafford Teams Up with Nashville Musicians for His New Single, "Manna (Come On Down)"
After weeks of radio promotion and worldwide listener engagement, US artist Avery Stafford is back to release a new single called “Manna (Come On Down).”
Portland, OR, November 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- One year ago, Avery Stafford released the beautiful ballad “Hourglass,” marking his first single in over a decade. Following weeks of radio promotion and global listener engagement, he is returning with a new single titled “Manna (Come On Down).”
Stafford understands the power of collaboration in music production. He stated, “The greatest resource for a musical artist lies within the gifting and creativity of other artists. What I create is consistently more dynamic, better produced, and more enjoyable when collaborating with other amazing creators.” The new single, “Manna (Come On Down),” showcases these qualities, resulting in a funky Gospel/R&B track featuring Nashville musicians Adam Nitti on bass (who has worked with Kenny Loggins, Carrie Underwood, Michael McDonald, and many others) and Marcus Finnie on drums (known for collaborating with Kirk Whalum, India Arie, Take 6, and more). The track has been mixed by Nashville’s Russ Long, with a portfolio that includes Amy Grant, Paul Rodgers, Dolly Parton, Chris Tomlin, and others. With Stafford’s songwriting and vocal performance, listeners can expect an energetic song that invites them to sing along and dance to the rhythm.
Radio promotion for “Manna” began in mid-November, and as of November 26, 2024, the Gospel Station Charts, which tracks airplay for over 70 gospel-formatted AM/FM and Internet radio stations, reported that 13 stations have added the single to their rotations. Stafford aims for airplay from more than 100 US and international stations, stating, “’Manna’ is an important song that encourages people to remember that God has not forgotten them. I want listeners worldwide to hear that message.” Station music directors, managers, DJs, and playlist owners on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music are encouraged to add this vibrant praise and worship song to their rotations.
“Manna (Come On Down)” will be released worldwide on December 12, 2024 (easily remembered as 12/12/24), with TuneCore serving as the digital distributor. The song will be available on all major music streaming platforms.
An Electronic Press Kit is available at https://averystafford.com/electronic-press-kit. For booking and interviews, contact Avery Stafford at admin@averystafford.com.
Official Audio Video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7phsPjClW_s
Official Website – https://averystafford.com
