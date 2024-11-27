Author Sylvanus Davies’s New Book, “A Trail to Prosperity: The Journey of One from Escaping Autocracy, Poverty, and Despair to the Land of Opportunity,” is Released
Recent release “A Trail to Prosperity: The Journey of One from Escaping Autocracy, Poverty, and Despair to the Land of Opportunity” from Page Publishing author Sylvanus Davies highlights a typical legal immigration process, how excruciatingly exhausting and costly it could be, and how the last thing a candidate of that process needs afterward is exposure to xenophobia or discrimination.
Woodbridge, VA, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sylvanus Davies completed his new book, “A Trail to Prosperity: The Journey of One from Escaping Autocracy, Poverty, and Despair to the Land of Opportunity”: an enlightening work that offers helpful awareness and grounds for understanding.
Originally from Freetown, Sierra Leone, author Sylvanus Davies was no stranger to the flight of human resources in search of refuge as they fled poverty and the devastating impact of war and political instability. He is a seasoned financial management analyst with thirty-six years of professional service in the private sector and the federal government, now retired and spending his time on his other passion, writing. He also avails himself as a consultant to corporations and nonprofits whenever his services are needed. “A Trail to Prosperity,” his first book, is an attempt to table the experiences of fleeing the old country, some of which were painful yet became bases for the resilience of the youths. He hopes that highlighting such experiences and the response to changes encountered will generate motivation and reject despair. He currently resides in Northern Virginia, where he lives with his wife, Gloria.
Davies writes, “’I was afraid of that’ or ‘We saw it coming’—sentiments shared by many as new developments begin to unfold on this relatively small and peaceful tropical paradise, only a decade after its independence from Britain in 1961. Total area of Sierra Leone is about 27,653 square miles, bordered by Guinea to the north, Liberia to the south, and a long coastline to the west facing the North Atlantic Sea. A population of only four million people on average during the period under review for this story (1980–2000), there were a variety of scattered and embedded minerals, fertile land for agriculture, lots of waterways for fishing and transportation, beaches, and historical sites for tourism, not to mention the top-notch University of Sierra Leone. The nation could easily manage a diversified economy and feed its relatively small population with extras to market abroad if only the politicians had the willingness to allow it. Indeed, the common sentiment among the people was that ‘Sierra Leone had no reason to be poor.’ But the primary interest of those in power was political survival by any means necessary while the interest of the people took a back seat. The slippery slope in Sierra Leone started in 1971 when the then prime minister, Siaka Stevens (now deceased), led the change of the country’s political system to republican status and became the first president.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sylvanus Davies’s timely work emphasizes that immigrants aspire toward safety, escape from hardship and persecution, and seek an opportunity to contribute.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “A Trail to Prosperity: The Journey of One from Escaping Autocracy, Poverty, and Despair to the Land of Opportunity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
