Cranium Candy Entertainment Currently Filming "Spanish Horror Film" Starring Dan Shelby as "Uncle Alfonso"
The project which is “untitled” is in the process of filming and production is hoping to wrap up by Spring of 2025.
Las Vegas, NV, November 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Spanish horror film has been shot in Venezuela and in Nevada and is in the final stages of filming. This short feature will run about 45 minutes in length and will be seeing distribution with many streaming platforms. Kirk Bowman will be, once again, teaming up with Dan Shelby (aka Danilo Mancinelli) on this little gem. Kirk Bowman, who helms Cranium Candy Entertainment, has dozens of films that have been released to the public with major retailers.
Dan Shelby, has been a SAG performer and business partner with Kirk Bowman and has been active in the entertainment business since 1998. Dan Shelby’s credits include “2041,” “Sin City Saints,” “Raw Edge,” “Private Security Officer: Los Angeles,” “Snatched,” “Curse of the Pink Panties,” “Faded Dreams,” “Bloodsucking Babes from Burbank,” “The First Time,” “Be Careful What You Wish,” “Rancho Cucamonga,” and “Galaxy Quest.” Dan Shelby’s Television Credits include, “Escape: True Stories of Suspense,” “Frat Ratz,” and “Unsolved Mysteries.” Dan Shelby’s Video Credits include “Shade Sheist: Money Owners,” “The Black Eyed Peas: Where’s the Love,” “Destiny’s Child: Nasty Girl,” and “Collective Soul: Run.” Dan Shelby has several projects in pre-production and Development and they are going through some re-writes and changes.
Cranium Candy has produced campy horror, dark comedies and some dramatic films with action. The company, based out of Montrose, California, has provided entertainment for over 30 years and has seen a lot of success with certain audiences. Cranium Candy also has an office in Nevada and Kansas.
