Sas Terani Appears on Fox News to Showcase Holiday Dresses
Lewes, DE, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Once again, during the featured interview on Fox News, Terani has taken center stage with its holiday dresses. Sas Terani, who is continuing the legacy of founder Peter Terani at Terani Couture, highlighted their latest holiday dress from a different collection.
The segment followed the success of an earlier appearance, during which the designer revealed wedding collections and discussed the brand’s growing popularity.
“With our unique designs and commitment to craftsmanship, we as a brand have gained popularity among celebrities, pageant winners, and brides,” said Sas Terani during the segment.
While giving a seven-minute segment, Sas Terani, from the various collections of holiday dresses, shared his insights and personal favorites. Reflecting on his experience with Fox, he further said:
“Our experience with Fox has been amazing, providing a fantastic platform to elevate our brand and showcase our designs,” said Terani.
Here are some of the Highlights for the audience who has missed the video:
Red Evening Gown:
A mermaid-style dress as timeless as the cut, this red dress is perfect for Christmas dinners. This is one of our favorite pieces from the new collection—SAS mentioned. It is also available in black and looks nicely complimented and coordinated with jewel-like accessories.
Emerald Embroidered Fitted Gown:
Ideal for New Year, Christmas, or any black-tie event, this emerald green beauty is also ideal for a winter wedding.
Black Tea-Length Dress:
As a perfect example of a timeless trend, this is one of the most discreet yet elegant dresses-optimal for a formal occasion. It comes in various colors and lengths and can be practical for any woman’s wardrobe.
Feathered Blush Pink Gown:
The Feathered Blush Pink Gown gown is a perfect choice for prom night and even deserves a special Christmas look. Black is also available in this dress, which brings a fairytale style to any event.
Shimmery Golden Dress:
A statement dress, this golden dress comes with hard embroidery work and fringes, ideal for wearing to a New Year’s countdown party.
Adding an interesting twist, Sas Terani announced an exciting offer, i.e., The first 50 buyers of holiday dresses would get a chance to win a Terani Couture gift assortment and a free cruise experience.
Furthermore, check out the entire segment here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkn7_gaIU_c.
During the segment, Sas Terani shared the brand's journey as a family-owned business. “We were invited to discuss the company's history as a family-owned business. Next, we had five California pageant girls showcase the collections, discussing how each dress caters to different demographics and the events they’re perfect for. We highlighted how customers can purchase a Terani Couture dress.”
Stay tuned to their media partner's official website for more information and interviews about their latest collection.
Contact Details:
Terani Couture
Address: 1515 Santee St., Los Angeles, CA 90015
Phone: +1(212) 869.7070
Email: sales@teranicouture.com
Social Media Links:
https://www.instagram.com/teranicouture/
https://twitter.com/Terani_Couture
https://www.facebook.com/TeraniCouture
https://www.youtube.com/user/TeraniTV
https://www.pinterest.com/teranifashions/
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8uq5a1iUxTxPgKiJ3x
About Terani Couture:
Terani Couture, a renowned fashion brand, has captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide with its elegant and stylish designs. With a reputation for crafting stunning evening gowns and special occasion dresses, Terani Couture has become a go-to choice for those seeking high-quality, glamorous fashion.
Media Contact:
Sas Terani, Terani Couture
1 (212) 869.7070
it@teranicouture.com
https://teranicouture.com
