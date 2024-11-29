Ready to Take That Ride? Orbis Max Returns with Tilt-a-Whirl
International internet collective Orbis Max releases its new album on compact disc.
Red Bank, NJ, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Orbis Max returns with a new collection of rock and pop tunes filled with heart and harmony. Tilt-A-Whirl is described by the band as an “unapologetic rock and roll album with a pop pulse.”
The band – comprised of founders Don Baake and Craig Carlstrom, keyboardist Bruce Walker, and vocalist Dw Dunphy – is joined by an all-star list of collaborators: Tim Izzard (Sir Prize and the Tomorrow Knightz), Jim Richey (The PoZers), guitar-slinger Ed Ryan, Lindsay Murray (Gretchen’s Wheel), Martin Holt (65 mph), saxophonist Jonny Viau, and drummer Daniele Silvestri.
“You Know What You’re Doing,” a collab with Izzard, floats with an energetic Beatlesque beat and a Jeff Lynne-styled vocal stealing a run straight out of the Wilburys’ playbook. “Learning To Love” delivers pure power pop goodness alongside Jim Richey, the mastermind behind The PoZers. Martin Holt posits an encouraging anthem with the Byrds-inspired “We Shall Rise Again.” The heart of the collection is “Fields,” a duet between vocalist Dw Dunphy and Lindsay Murray, offering a melancholic piano ballad of places long-lost and the friends we’ve missed along the way.
The CD includes 16 tracks in all, with four bonus tracks not included on any of the digital versions of Tilt-A-Whirl. These feature pop luminaries Danny Wilkerson, Lannie Flowers, Giovanny Blanco, Ed Ryan, and Rod Bennett.
• The Light From Other Windows
• Tuesday Too
• Not This Time
• Learning To Love
• Fields
• Take That Ride
• Here And Now
• Waiting All Night
• You Know What You're Doing
• Candy On The Hill
• Another Broken Waltz
• We Shall Rise Again
CD Bonus Tracks:
• On The Radio
• With A Girl
• One Of A Kind
• Change The World
Contact
