Alternative/Progressive/Rock Band Lucid Fly Announces the Release of Their New EP "Fathoms" - Out Dec 6
Alternative/Progressive/Rock band Lucid Fly announces the release of their new EP "Fathoms," marking their highly anticipated return to the music scene. This release, slated as their fifth offering, follows their last album, Building Castles In Air, in 2016.
"Fathoms" represents a significant evolution for Lucid Fly, with guitarist Doug Mecca and vocalist Nikki Layne taking the helm in the songwriting process. The 3-song EP was born out of an experiment during the pandemic-induced quarantine, as Mecca and Layne explored their creative potential with just a computer, without the support of a full band.
Upon completing the songwriting phase, Lucid Fly enlisted the expertise of Grammy-nominated producer/mixer Eric Emery, vocalist for the band Skyharbor and known for his work with artists such as Blink-182, Starset, and Periphery. The EP was recorded at Apex Arts Studios in North Hollywood, CA, capturing the essence of the band's sound.
To bring their vision to life, Lucid Fly hired drummer Jake Dick to perform the tracks live in the studio. The EP's mastering was entrusted to Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden, known for his work with acclaimed artists such as Billie Eilish, Katatonia, and Opeth.
The EP's artwork was thoughtfully crafted by renowned graphic artist and illustrator Travis Smith, whose portfolio includes works for Katatonia, Devin Townsend, Opeth, and Anathema, among others.
"Fathoms" serves as an exploration of self, delving into themes of introspection, authenticity, and resilience. It highlights the band’s dualistic sound, where haunting, ethereal melodies intertwine with dynamic, hard-hitting instrumentals, creating a unique balance of intensity and vulnerability.
The first single, "Fjord," epitomizes this duality, presenting a journey of self-discovery, confronting the unknown, and finding solace within oneself amidst the vastness of uncertainty. With hooky riffs, emotive vocals and atmospheric soundscapes, "Fjord" has resonated widely, amassing over 100,000 streams on Spotify and becoming a powerful expression of the universal longing for connection and healing.
With "Fathoms," Lucid Fly aims to reconnect with longtime fans and captivate new audiences, showcasing their signature intensity and intricate musicality. As they prepare to take the stage once again, the band is eager to share their passion for music and their journey with listeners worldwide.
For more information and updates on Lucid Fly and to Pre-Save their upcoming EP "Fathoms," please visit their official website at https://linktr.ee/lucidfly.
Contact:
Lucid Fly
contact@lucidfly.com
