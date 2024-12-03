Author La'Ron Jones’s New Book “La'Ron ‘Clown’ Jones: Post Traumatic Street Disorder Vol. 1” Explores the Author’s Life as a Gang Member That Led to His Incarceration
Recent release “La'Ron ‘Clown’ Jones: Post Traumatic Street Disorder Vol. 1” from Page Publishing author La'Ron Jones is a thought-provoking true account of the author’s life, revealing how he wound up involved in gang activity, ultimately leading to a life sentence behind bars. Through sharing his story, La’Ron aims to help those vulnerable to a life of crime avoid the mistakes he made.
Lincoln, NE, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- La'Ron Jones has completed his new book “La'Ron ‘Clown’ Jones: Post Traumatic Street Disorder Vol. 1”: a powerful memoir that documents the author’s life, and how the choices he made and his circumstances lead to a life of crime and, ultimately, a lifetime behind bars.
In “La'Ron ‘Clown’ Jones: Post Traumatic Street Disorder Vol. 1,” ex–gang member La’Ron “Clown” Jones opens up about his lived experiences from his childhood memories as a kid, his life and choices as a gang member, and doing life in prison. This book is designed for book clubs with the hope to inspire and encourage at-risk youths and gang members to be more open, transparent, and vulnerable about their life experiences, which can transpire to be a major healing process. La’Ron shares his story to help close those unrelatable and generational gaps and hopes this book can be used as a guide to help create real, raw, relatable, and uncomfortable conversations.
“This book you are about to read would make it seem as if you were in the room talking with me face-to-face,” writes La’Ron. “Unfortunately, many young men and women will end up in prison, and as my dear friend Avery Tyler Sr. would say, ‘There is a vicious cycle that few speak about that occurs in impoverished communities where young women and men are being sentenced to decades of incarceration with no opportunity to heal the very community that we’ve harmed.’ Ultimately, this book is a very small fraction of the debt I owe to my community, and that’s why a fraction of the proceeds from this book will go back to surrounding communities.”
The author continues, “I hope this book can be the start of you looking at yourself objectively and understanding the change you want for yourself is a process, but it’s a process that’s very achievable with the proper self, social, emotional, and community awareness. With this reflection, you can learn to mitigate or stop certain negative patterns. You can work to transform the negative and weak aspects of your character into actual strengths.”
Published by Page Publishing, La'Ron Jones’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow the author’s life, discovering the choices and circumstances that led him down a road of crime. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “La’Ron ‘Clown’ Jones” is a candid look at how to repair a broken system that is failing young people every single day.
A portion of the proceeds from this book will be used to send copies of “La’Ron ‘Clown’ Jones” across the United States to at-risk youth, including places such as youth organizations, group homes, alternative schools, juvenile prisons, and county jails, as well as to those who have requested a copy in adult prison.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “La'Ron ‘Clown’ Jones: Post Traumatic Street Disorder Vol. 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
