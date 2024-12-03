Author La'Ron Jones’s New Book “La'Ron ‘Clown’ Jones: Post Traumatic Street Disorder Vol. 1” Explores the Author’s Life as a Gang Member That Led to His Incarceration

Recent release “La'Ron ‘Clown’ Jones: Post Traumatic Street Disorder Vol. 1” from Page Publishing author La'Ron Jones is a thought-provoking true account of the author’s life, revealing how he wound up involved in gang activity, ultimately leading to a life sentence behind bars. Through sharing his story, La’Ron aims to help those vulnerable to a life of crime avoid the mistakes he made.