Author Marybeth Smith’s New Book “Love Letters to God Part 2” is a Heartfelt Collection of Letters That Shares the Author’s Deep, Lifelong Love for God

Recent release “Love Letters to God Part 2” from Page Publishing author Marybeth Smith is a poignant and engaging series of letters written by the author that shares her deep love and appreciation for God and all he has done for her. Through sharing her letters, Smith hopes to encourage readers to discover their own relationship with the Lord and develop their love for him as well.