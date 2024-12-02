Author Marybeth Smith’s New Book “Love Letters to God Part 2” is a Heartfelt Collection of Letters That Shares the Author’s Deep, Lifelong Love for God
Recent release “Love Letters to God Part 2” from Page Publishing author Marybeth Smith is a poignant and engaging series of letters written by the author that shares her deep love and appreciation for God and all he has done for her. Through sharing her letters, Smith hopes to encourage readers to discover their own relationship with the Lord and develop their love for him as well.
Albuquerque, NM, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marybeth Smith, who enjoys horseback riding, riding on a motorcycle, diamond painting, and writing, has completed her new book “Love Letters to God Part 2”: a moving assemblage of letters that explores the author’s unending love for God, encouraging readers from all walks of life to seek out the Lord in their own lives and come to know his love as well.
“‘Love Letters to God’ is a collection of writings that is both provoking and interesting,” writes Smith. “Each page is about love and worshiping God. Readers can expect to be refreshed and uplifted as they turn every page.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marybeth Smith’s riveting collection will help readers discover just how powerful God’s love can be, all while inspiring daily devotion and prayer. With each entry, Smith reveals how God has helped to lift her up and carry her through each of her life struggles, offering encouragement and comfort to those seeking a path forward through life’s troubling moments.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Love Letters to God Part 2” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
