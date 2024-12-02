Author Pedro Perez’s New Book “InJUSTICE: From LOISAIDA to the New York State Police” is a Powerful Memoir Unveiling the Challenges of Racism Within Law Enforcement

Recent release “InJUSTICE: From LOISAIDA to the New York State Police” from Page Publishing author Pedro Perez is a compelling memoir of the author’s rise from poverty to a leadership role in the New York State Police. Throughout his story, Pérez confronts institutional racism within the force, advocating for reform while embracing his identity as an Afro-Caribbean Taino.