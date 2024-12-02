Author Pedro Perez’s New Book “InJUSTICE: From LOISAIDA to the New York State Police” is a Powerful Memoir Unveiling the Challenges of Racism Within Law Enforcement
Recent release “InJUSTICE: From LOISAIDA to the New York State Police” from Page Publishing author Pedro Perez is a compelling memoir of the author’s rise from poverty to a leadership role in the New York State Police. Throughout his story, Pérez confronts institutional racism within the force, advocating for reform while embracing his identity as an Afro-Caribbean Taino.
Charlotte, NC, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pedro Perez, a distinguished leader who has championed social justice and equity throughout his illustrious career, has completed his new book “InJUSTICE: From LOISAIDA to the New York State Police”: a powerful autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey from poverty to the highest position in the New York State Police, and the struggles he faced along the way as he experienced racism and microaggressions from inside and outside the police force.
With over twenty-nine years of experience in the New York State Police, author Pedro Perez has earned distinction as the highest-ranking Nuyorican in the history of the New York State Police. He rose through the ranks and achieved the Brigadier General rank, serving as acting superintendent. Pedro has consistently been committed to promoting diversity and inclusion by helping people from underprivileged backgrounds gain access to education, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities. He has also served as the executive director for various nonprofit organizations and is passionate about assisting marginalized communities gain access to the resources necessary to improve their lives and the greater community.
Dr. Pedro Cabán, former vice provost for diversity and educational equity at the State University of New York, writes, “In highly personal prose, Pérez poignantly expresses how he adroitly and coolly challenged his fellow troopers’ racial microaggressions and ultimately gained their respect. The book sheds light on institutional racism within the force and Pérez’s commitment to reform. He overcame racism and microaggressions to rise through the ranks. As a state trooper, Pérez sought to reconcile the seeming contradiction between his progressive values, anti-racism, and identity (Pérez identifies as an Afro-Caribbean Taino) and serving in an organization that stubbornly resisted opening its ranks to Black and Latino men and women. It concludes with Pérez’s argument for police reform and addressing the legacy of racism affecting police relations with racialized communities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pedro Perez’s enthralling tale is not just a memoir but a powerful call to action, urging readers to confront the challenges of racism and injustice while inspiring a dialogue about the future of law enforcement. With raw honesty and insightful reflections, “InJUSTICE” is a must-read for anyone interested in social justice, reform, and the realities faced by people of color within institutions of power.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “InJUSTICE: From LOISAIDA to the New York State Police” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
