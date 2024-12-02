Author Gloria Humphreys’s New Book “There's No Prereq for Home Ec!” is a Hilarious and Heartfelt Look at the Realities of Being a Home Economics Teacher

Recent release “There's No Prereq for Home Ec!” from Page Publishing author Gloria Humphreys blends together humor and personal anecdotes to offer an insightful and often funny look at the world of home economics. Drawing on her own experiences, Gloria shares the ups and downs of teaching, while reflecting on the impact of education, life lessons, and the importance of teachers.