Author Gloria Humphreys’s New Book “There's No Prereq for Home Ec!” is a Hilarious and Heartfelt Look at the Realities of Being a Home Economics Teacher
Recent release “There's No Prereq for Home Ec!” from Page Publishing author Gloria Humphreys blends together humor and personal anecdotes to offer an insightful and often funny look at the world of home economics. Drawing on her own experiences, Gloria shares the ups and downs of teaching, while reflecting on the impact of education, life lessons, and the importance of teachers.
Howell, MI, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gloria Humphreys, who has been a home economics and Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) educator since 1992, has completed her new book “There's No Prereq for Home Ec!”: a captivating and candid look at what it takes to be a home economics teacher, sharing highs and lows of the author’s career as an educator.
“If you think that home economics is based on the iconic character of June Cleaver who vacuums in high heels and pearls, you are in for some surprises and many laughs; I doubt she ever had trouble with her meringue recipes!” writes Gloria. “Through a mixture of humor and real-life experiences, you may find yourself laughing out loud or quietly wiping away a tear. Whether you are a teacher or not, the stories shared will most likely bring a smile to your face as you recall your own educational journey and those teachers who made a difference in your own life. This quote by Barbara Coloroso pretty much sums up the ‘why’ of my teaching: ‘If kids come to us from strong, healthy, functioning families, it makes our job easier. If they do not come from strong, healthy, functioning families, it makes our job more important.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gloria Humphreys's engaging tale will transport readers as they follow the author’s teaching career, revealing how home economics often serves as a means of connection, support, and survival for her students. Deeply personal and both emotional and humorous, “There’s No Prereq for Home Ec!” is a celebration of both the comical side of teaching and the very real impact teachers have on the world, making it a relatable read for both students and educators alike.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "There's No Prereq for Home Ec!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
