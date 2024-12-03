Author David Schwinger’s New Book “Outfoxed by Murder: An Amy Bell Mystery” Follows Detective Amy Bell as She Investigates a Fatal Shooting with Multiple Suspects

Recent release “Outfoxed by Murder: An Amy Bell Mystery” from Page Publishing author David Schwinger is a compelling murder mystery novel that centers around the mysterious shooting of a man with a peculiar fetish for wearing fox costumes. But as Amy investigates further, she discovers a plethora of suspects, each with their own motive and a perfect alibi.