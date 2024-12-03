Author David Schwinger’s New Book “Outfoxed by Murder: An Amy Bell Mystery” Follows Detective Amy Bell as She Investigates a Fatal Shooting with Multiple Suspects
Recent release “Outfoxed by Murder: An Amy Bell Mystery” from Page Publishing author David Schwinger is a compelling murder mystery novel that centers around the mysterious shooting of a man with a peculiar fetish for wearing fox costumes. But as Amy investigates further, she discovers a plethora of suspects, each with their own motive and a perfect alibi.
Wimauma, FL, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Schwinger has completed his new book “Outfoxed by Murder: An Amy Bell Mystery”: a gripping new entry in the Amy Bell murder mystery series that centers around the death of Lance Redding, who is shot after hosting one of his infamous “fox parties,” leading Amy on a gripping chase to find the killer from an entire party of suspects.
Author David Schwinger is retired, having spent his entire career teaching mathematics at City College, City University of New York. He now lives in Florida with his wife, Sherryl, whom he met when she was his student. In addition to having written seventeen Amy Bell murder mysteries, David composes songs and plays trivia and pickleball. He and Sherryl have traveled to over 130 countries. David began his mystery-writing career in 2013, upon the urging of his wife.
“When Lance Redding put on his full-body fox costume, with a smiling fox head, and then changed back to regular clothes, some women found him irresistible,” writes Schwinger. “But as a rule, Lance was anything but nice to those women.
“When Lance was shot to death shortly after hosting a ‘fox party’ at his home, his business colleague and good friend, George, hired smart and sexy supersleuth Amy Bell to investigate.
“She quickly discovered that while there were lots of suspects, they all had seemingly airtight alibis. Clearly, she was missing something—something big. It would require all of Amy’s talents to solve this case. Or would Amy end up being outfoxed?”
Published by Page Publishing, David Schwinger’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Amy’s journey to discover the truth behind Lance’s death, and which of his party guests could have hated him so much to snuff him out. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Outfoxed by Murder” is sure to delight fans of the murder mystery genre, keeping the pages turning right up until the shocking end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Outfoxed by Murder: An Amy Bell Mystery” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
