Author Jane O’Hara’s New Book “A Thanksgiving Birthday” is a Special Tale for Children Whose Birthdays Are Often Spent at the Thanksgiving Table
Recent release “A Thanksgiving Birthday” from Page Publishing author Jane O’Hara is a fun and engaging illustrated tale that helps young readers who share their birthdays with holidays know how special their big days really are.
Breezy Point, NY, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jane O’Hara has completed her new book “A Thanksgiving Birthday”: a charming children’s story told through engaging, easy-to-read rhyme, that depicts the special celebrations that take place for those whose birthdays fall on Thanksgiving.
Author Jane O’Hara was inspired to begin writing her birthday book series when her son was born on Christmas Eve of 2021 and her nephew was born the next day on Christmas. Jane’s books are also inspired by her husband who was born on Halloween and her experience of being born the day after St. Patrick’s Day.
Author Jane O’Hara writes, “We’ll give thanks for the harvest // and a great feast we’ll make // And then finish the meal // with a big birthday cake!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jane O’Hara’s memorable tale features colorful illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “A Thanksgiving Birthday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
