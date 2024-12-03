Author Bryan Cerrone’s New Book “Embers of Hope: When Depression Comes to Church” is a Groundbreaking Exploration of Faith, Mental Health, and the Power of Divine Hope

Recent release “Embers of Hope: When Depression Comes to Church” from Covenant Books author Bryan Cerrone explores the intersection of faith and mental health by examining how biblical figures overcame depression and anxiety. Cerrone offers a powerful message of hope, emphasizing that one can be a devoted follower of Jesus while still struggling with mental health challenges.