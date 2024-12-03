Author Bryan Cerrone’s New Book “Embers of Hope: When Depression Comes to Church” is a Groundbreaking Exploration of Faith, Mental Health, and the Power of Divine Hope
Recent release “Embers of Hope: When Depression Comes to Church” from Covenant Books author Bryan Cerrone explores the intersection of faith and mental health by examining how biblical figures overcame depression and anxiety. Cerrone offers a powerful message of hope, emphasizing that one can be a devoted follower of Jesus while still struggling with mental health challenges.
Middlebury, CT, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bryan Cerrone, a loving husband and father as well as a successful graduate of Gordon College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary who pastors an urban campus at one of New England’s largest churches, has completed his new book, “Embers of Hope: When Depression Comes to Church”: a thought-provoking and faith-based read that addresses the often-overlooked struggles of depression and anxiety within the context of Christian faith, offering a hopeful message for those who feel burdened by their mental health challenges.
“Did you know that you can love Jesus and therapy at the same time; that you can be a committed follower of Jesus and still wrestle with depression, anxiety, and mood swings?” writes Cerrone. “Flip through the pages of the Bible, and you’ll find numerous heroes of the faith who wrestled with such things. In this book, you’ll encounter ten major Bible characters who experienced depression, and God used them to do mighty and extraordinary things for Him. Why is this important? Because you need to know that God isn’t done with you just because you’re going through some tough things in life. No, God can and will use you to do things you’ve never imagined if you’ll step outside of the boat and give it all to Him.
“In ‘Embers of Hope,’ there is this call to have a conversation between the church and those going through depression. If we’re honest, there hasn’t always been room in the church for people going through these valley experiences. So let’s make room in the church for the church belongs to Jesus, who compassionately cares for all people, no matter what kind of season we may be going through. In ‘Embers of Hope’, you’ll notice the word hope. You may feel that all you have is a small glowing ember, as opposed to this raging fire of passion, but the hope lies in the fact that all it takes is for God to blow on that ember and experience that raging fire of passion again! But there is also a call for us to ask God, “What are you trying to show me through this season?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bryan Cerrone’s new book encourages readers to seek what God might be revealing through their own seasons of difficulty, fostering a deeper connection with their faith and a renewed sense of purpose. Empathetic and emotionally stirring, “Embers of Hope: When Depression Comes to Church” promises to be a deeply encouraging and transformative read for anyone navigating the intersection of faith and mental health, revealing how God can transform even the smallest ember of hope into a blazing passion.
Readers can purchase “Embers of Hope: When Depression Comes to Church” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
