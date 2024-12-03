Author Ellen Weber Newlin’s New Book “Computer Manual of a Different Sort” is a Hilarious Collection of Emails and Jokes Designed for the Modern Computer Age
Recent release “Computer Manual of a Different Sort: A Collection of Emails You Can Read—without Fear of a Virus!” from Covenant Books author Ellen Weber Newlin offers readers a humorous take on the digital world. Filled with hilarious stories, jokes, and emails, readers are invited to take a much-needed break from the stresses of modern life.
Emporia, KS, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ellen Weber Newlin, a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and retired secretary, has completed her new book, “Computer Manual of a Different Sort: A Collection of Emails You Can Read—without Fear of a Virus!”: a hilarious collection of stories and jokes designed to distract readers from the chaos of the digital age, while also offering the chance to learn something new.
“The computer age brought vast information to anyone who could use a computer. There were many manuals for various programs,” writes Newlin. “I compiled this ‘resource’ book to hopefully relieve stress. Read it and relax. It includes emails you or your friends may have received or may have sent. Either way, this will be an enjoyable, easy-reading book full of chuckles, laughs, and contemplative materials—without fear of a virus!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ellen Weber Newlin’s new book offers a break from the overwhelming onslaught of digital noise and invites readers to relax and smile. Whether readers are looking for a quick escape during a busy workday or a comedic ice breaker for any situation, “Computer Manual of a Different Sort” provides the perfect opportunity to unwind with a dose of humor, all without the threat of malware.
Readers can purchase “Computer Manual of a Different Sort: A Collection of Emails You Can Read—without Fear of a Virus!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
