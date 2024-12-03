Author Ellen Weber Newlin’s New Book “Computer Manual of a Different Sort” is a Hilarious Collection of Emails and Jokes Designed for the Modern Computer Age

Recent release “Computer Manual of a Different Sort: A Collection of Emails You Can Read—without Fear of a Virus!” from Covenant Books author Ellen Weber Newlin offers readers a humorous take on the digital world. Filled with hilarious stories, jokes, and emails, readers are invited to take a much-needed break from the stresses of modern life.