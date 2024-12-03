Author Robert Hales’s New Book “Secret Chambers: Bringing Darkness to the Light” is a Vital Guide to Understanding the Ongoing Erosion of American Principles and Liberty
Recent release “Secret Chambers: Bringing Darkness to the Light How to avoid being deceived by evil intentions in today’s world of conflicts” from Covenant Books author Robert Hales delves into the insidious tactics used to undermine freedoms and sovereignty, urging a return to foundational principles of liberty and patriotism.
Orange, CA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Hales, who resides in Southern California, where he practices law and engages in charitable activities, has completed his new book, “Secret Chambers: Bringing Darkness to the Light: How to avoid being deceived by evil intentions in today’s world of conflicts”: a thought-provoking work that confronts the urgent issues facing American society and provides readers with critical insights into the subtle erosion of freedoms and values that have shaped the nation.
Author Robert Hales is active in civic, church, and family activities, all of which he shares with his wife of over five decades. He has authored several books and numerous law articles, and has been a presenter at BYU Education Week, discussing both law and constitutional issues. Hales is a student of the constitution and the Founding Fathers, and studies current events to monitor and understand the activities of those who threaten our freedom and liberties.
“In past decades, individuals and organizations have worked silently and steadily to weaken our freedoms and liberties,” writes Hales. “Seeking to erode the nation’s sovereignty and the citizens’ loyalty, they first implant socialistic and woke concepts in the minds of the rising generation to eliminate historical and foundational commitment of the rising generation. They inject their theories, concepts, and anti-American ideals into the primary, middle, and higher educational systems. Seeking removal and erosion of rights specified in the bill of rights and as outlined in the Declaration of Independence, they attack, infringe, and assault basic American privileges.
“Today, those who previously sought to destroy from the shadows have come into the light and are blatantly and offensively promoting what they call the evils of the Founding Fathers, the past and present actions of their concept of racists, and the inequality of opportunity in this land.
“‘Secret Chambers’ is an examination of the steps used to persuade otherwise freedom-loving and patriotic citizens to turn away from historically held concepts of liberty and sovereignty. By understanding their methods of operation, it is hoped that the reader will recognize a secret combination organization and sound the alarm for others to become aware of their deceptive processes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Hales’s new book invites readers to engage in critical reflection on the principles that define American democracy, encouraging them to sound the alarm for others who may be unaware of the subtle manipulations at play. This essential guide equips individuals with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of today’s world while reaffirming their commitment to liberty and sovereignty.
Readers can purchase “Secret Chambers: Bringing Darkness to the Light: How to avoid being deceived by evil intentions in today’s world of conflicts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
