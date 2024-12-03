Author Julia Kawamura’s New Book “Loved Not Lost: The Lies We Believe That Shape the Lives That We Lead: A Testimony” Explores How Faith Can Lead to a Life of Freedom

Recent release “Loved Not Lost: The Lies We Believe That Shape the Lives That We Lead: A Testimony” from Covenant Books author Julia Kawamura is a faith-based memoir that shares the author’s personal journey of overcoming feelings of abandonment, guilt, and shame to discover the boundless love of God.