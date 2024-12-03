Author Julia Kawamura’s New Book “Loved Not Lost: The Lies We Believe That Shape the Lives That We Lead: A Testimony” Explores How Faith Can Lead to a Life of Freedom
Recent release “Loved Not Lost: The Lies We Believe That Shape the Lives That We Lead: A Testimony” from Covenant Books author Julia Kawamura is a faith-based memoir that shares the author’s personal journey of overcoming feelings of abandonment, guilt, and shame to discover the boundless love of God.
Las Vegas, NV, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julia Kawamura, who holds a certificate in wellness coaching from Cornell University, is a certified massage practitioner, and has had a lucrative massage business, has completed her new book, “Loved Not Lost: The Lies We Believe That Shape the Lives That We Lead: A Testimony”: a poignant and heartfelt memoir that chronicles the author’s journey of self-discovery and faith, shedding light on the misconceptions people often harbor about themselves and their relationship with God.
“Have you ever thought you were abandoned or even punished by God?” writes Kawamura. “Or maybe you felt His disapproval looming over you with every thought, word, or decision you made. Were those misconceptions indoctrinated into you from family, another relationship, or maybe even an entire religious organization?
“This book will walk you through the life of a woman who felt lost by everything she did, thought, and spoke. Come along on her journey as God relentlessly pursued her to a beach on Kaua’i where she finally began to know how truly loved she is. Each chapter will unpack a small part of her life, the lies she believed that lead to life-changing decisions, and the truth that finally set her free…and can set you free too!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julia Kawamura’s new book is an inspiring tale designed for anyone who has ever felt abandoned, judged, or unworthy of love. Through sharing her life story, Kawamura aims to offer hope and healing for those struggling with their own misconceptions about faith and self-worth.
Readers can purchase “Loved Not Lost: The Lies We Believe That Shape the Lives That We Lead: A Testimony” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
