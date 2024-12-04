Author Peter Hardy’s New Book “The Great Globe Itself: A History of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century” Explores Historical European Political Dynamics
Recent release “The Great Globe Itself: A History of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century” from Covenant Books author Peter Hardy is a story of the European political dynamics that proceeded from the mid-seventeenth century, affecting the destinies of Great Britain, France, Austria, Prussia, and Russia, their allies and their colonies.
Sarasota, FL, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peter Hardy, who has had a long career as an engineer, has completed his new book, “The Great Globe Itself: A History of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century”: a fascinating work that provides an introduction to the period, followed by a more detailed study of the years from 1754 to 1799—the years of George Washington.
Author Peter Hardy has been married for over thirty years and is the father of three grown boys. He grew up in Texas, went to Texas A&M University, and served in the Navy. Hardy is an amateur history buff, and this is his second publication.
Hardy writes, “Halford Mackinder, director of the London School of Economics from 1903 to 1908, predicted in 1904 that in the distant future, historians would dub the period of time that he was living in as the Columbian epoch and that they would say it lasted from 1492 to sometime soon after the year 1904. Mackinder called himself a geographer and wrote on topics that would, these days, be called geopolitics, although that word hadn’t been coined yet. Two words that Mackinder did coin were heartland and manpower, concepts that had been very important to the study of the geopolitics of Europe and their colonies since 1492.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Peter Hardy’s new book presents an engaging overview of this time period.
Readers can purchase “The Great Globe Itself: A History of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
