Author Peter Hardy’s New Book “The Great Globe Itself: A History of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century” Explores Historical European Political Dynamics

Recent release “The Great Globe Itself: A History of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century” from Covenant Books author Peter Hardy is a story of the European political dynamics that proceeded from the mid-seventeenth century, affecting the destinies of Great Britain, France, Austria, Prussia, and Russia, their allies and their colonies.