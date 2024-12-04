Author Judy Cross’s New Book “Star Fleet: From the Beginning” is a Captivating Novel Exploring the Origins of the USS Enterprise Crew from the Original Star Trek Series

Recent release “Star Fleet: From the Beginning” from Covenant Books author Judy Cross takes readers on a journey through the early lives of the beloved original Star Trek characters, including Captain Kirk, Spock, and Dr. McCoy, exploring how they each ended up at Starfleet Academy. This captivating book offers a fresh perspective on the origins and formative years of the USS Enterprise crew.