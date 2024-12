Author Judy Cross’s New Book “Star Fleet: From the Beginning” is a Captivating Novel Exploring the Origins of the USS Enterprise Crew from the Original Star Trek Series

North Liberty, IA, December 04, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Judy Cross, a lifelong Trekkie who lives in North Liberty, Iowa, has completed her new book, “Star Fleet: From the Beginning”: a thrilling novel that takes Star Trek fans on a journey to explore the early lives of classic Star Trek characters, revealing how each of them arrived at Starfleet Academy.“This is a book about Kirk, Spock, Bones, and the other four original Star Trek characters,” writes Cross. “It starts with their birth, how they lived, and how they ended up at Starfleet Academy before starting their lives on the USS Enterprise.”Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judy Cross’s new book takes a deep dive into the backstories of each crew member, exploring their formative years and motivations for joining Starfleet Academy. Perfect for Star Trek fans, new and old, “Star Fleet: From the Beginning” provides a thoughtful and engaging exploration of the beloved characters that made Star Trek a cultural phenomenon.Readers can purchase “Star Fleet: From the Beginning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.