Author Bonnie Napton’s New Book “Say Something” is a Powerful and Engaging New Book That Aims to Inspire Children to Find Their Voice and Promote Kindness
Recent release “Say Something” from Covenant Books author Bonnie Napton is an inspiring work that encourages young readers to find their voice and use it for good. With a focus on self-expression and empowerment, “Say Something” explores the thoughts and feelings that everyone carries inside, urging readers to share their unique messages with the world.
Folsom, CA, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Napton, an elementary school teacher and an advocate of social-emotional learning who currently lives in Northern California with her husband, son, daughter, and their goldendoodle, has completed her new book, “Say Something”: a heartfelt invitation for children of all ages to discover their voices and use them to foster kindness and positivity in the world.
“‘Say Something’ encourages children of all ages to find their voice and use it for good,” writes Napton. “Everybody has something to say and ‘Say Something’ explores what might be inside each of us that is just waiting for the world to hear.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bonnie Napton’s new book is inspired by the author’s drive to help children of all ages find their voice to empower them and make the world a kinder place. With colorful artwork and a powerful message, “Say Something” is a celebration of empowerment and a reminder that every child’s voice matters when creating a kinder and more inclusive world.
Readers can purchase “Say Something” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
