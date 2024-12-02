Author Ella Valentine’s New Book “Dreams” is a Thrilling Graphic Novel of One Woman’s Journey Into a Terrifying Dream That Has Lasting Consequences in the Real World
Recent release “Dreams” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ella Valentine is a gripping graphic novel that follows a young woman who, after falling asleep, discovers she has become trapped in a dream that may or may not be real. As the line between reality and dreaming blurs, she’ll be forced to fight against a dangerous evil force if she has any hope of surviving.
New York, NY, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ella Valentine, who enjoys classic rock, fashion influenced from the 70’s, and scary movies, has completed her new book “Dreams”: a captivating tale that follows a young woman’s journey through the world of dreams, where she’ll have to fight a dangerous evil in order to save her reality and return home.
“When a girl falls asleep and finds herself in a dream, she thinks nothing of it,” writes Ella. “Turns out, the dream is a reality that she must save from evil. Follow her story as all the twisted events unfold. Is it actually just a dream?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ella Valentine’s enthralling tale is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, as the young protagonist journeys further into her subconscious reality. Expertly paced and full of stunning illustrations, “Dreams” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
