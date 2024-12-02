Author Ella Valentine’s New Book “Dreams” is a Thrilling Graphic Novel of One Woman’s Journey Into a Terrifying Dream That Has Lasting Consequences in the Real World

Recent release “Dreams” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ella Valentine is a gripping graphic novel that follows a young woman who, after falling asleep, discovers she has become trapped in a dream that may or may not be real. As the line between reality and dreaming blurs, she’ll be forced to fight against a dangerous evil force if she has any hope of surviving.